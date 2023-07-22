Weather News LIVE: Orange Alert for Mumbai, Schools in Thane & Palghar Shut; Heavy Rain Likely in U'khand

Live now
Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 07:46 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather News: Heavy rainfall continued in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday causing waterlogging and affecting local train services on central and harbour lines. Mumbai received 73.62 mm of rainfall on Fridy. Schools in Palghar and Thane have been declared shut for Saturday in view of the red alert issued by the weather office warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The IMD has issued a red alert warning of heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for Palghar and Pune.
Severe waterlogging was reported in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Water-logging in several parts of Navi Mumbai after heavy rainfall in the city. Commuters face problems due to waterlogging situation. pic.twitter.com/Ds1Gu74emV
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023
According to an order issued by District Magistrate, Vandana Chauhan, no vehicles will be allowed on Nainital’s Mall road between 6:00 am to 7:30 pm in view of heavy traffic due to landslides following incessant rain.
According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in the next 24 hours: IMD
Mumbai is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing an Orange alert in the city for today. An orange alert has also been issued for Thane and Raigad.
The IMD also has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in the next 24 hours.