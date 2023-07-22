Weather News LIVE: Orange Alert for Mumbai, Schools in Thane & Palghar Shut; Heavy Rain Likely in U'khand

Weather News: Heavy rainfall continued in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday causing waterlogging and affecting local train services on central and harbour lines. Mumbai received 73.62 mm of rainfall on Fridy. Schools in Palghar and Thane have been declared shut for Saturday in view of the red alert issued by the weather office warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing an Orange alert in the city for today. An orange alert has been issued for Thane and Raigad while a red alert has been issued for Palghar and