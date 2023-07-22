CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Weather News LIVE: Orange Alert for Mumbai, Schools in Thane & Palghar Shut; Heavy Rain Likely in U'khand

Live now

Weather News LIVE: Orange Alert for Mumbai, Schools in Thane & Palghar Shut; Heavy Rain Likely in U'khand

Weather Updates: Mumbai is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing an Orange alert in the city for today

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 07:46 IST

New Delhi, India

rain news live
An orange alert has been issued for Thane and Raigad while a red alert has been issued for Palghar and Pune.(Image/PTI)

Weather News: Heavy rainfall continued in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday causing waterlogging and affecting local train services on central and harbour lines. Mumbai received 73.62 mm of rainfall on Fridy. Schools in Palghar and Thane have been declared shut for Saturday in view of the red alert issued by the weather office warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing an Orange alert in the city for today. An orange alert has been issued for Thane and Raigad while a red alert has been issued for Palghar and

Jul 22, 2023 07:45 IST

Weather Report: Red Alert Issued for Palghar and Pune

The IMD has issued a red alert warning of heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for Palghar and Pune.

Jul 22, 2023 07:40 IST

Rains in Mumbai Today Live: Waterlogging in Navi Mumbai Due to Heavy Rainfall

Severe waterlogging was reported in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall.

Jul 22, 2023 07:36 IST

Uttarakhand News: No Vehicles Allowed on Nanital's Mall Road Between 6 AM to 7:30 AM

According to an order issued by District Magistrate, Vandana Chauhan, no vehicles will be allowed on Nainital’s Mall road between 6:00 am to 7:30 pm in view of heavy traffic due to landslides following incessant rain.

Jul 22, 2023 07:30 IST

Uttarakhand News: Heavy Rain Likely in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri & Nainital in Nest 24 Hours

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in the next 24 hours: IMD

Jul 22, 2023 07:28 IST

Mumbai Weather News: Schools in Thane and Palghar Shut

Schools in Palghar and Thane have been declared shut for Saturday in view of the red alert issued by the weather office warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Jul 22, 2023 07:27 IST

Rains in Mumbai Today Live: Orange Alert Issued for Mumbai

Mumbai is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing an Orange alert in the city for today. An orange alert has also been issued for Thane and Raigad.

Pune.

The IMD also has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in the next 24 hours.

