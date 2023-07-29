Weather LIVE Updates: Delhi, Mumbai Wake Up To Heavy Rainfall; Flood Situation in Telangana, Himachal

Live now
Weather LIVE Updates: Several states across India have been witnessing heavy rains, leading to flood-like situations in the area. Severe waterlogging was reported in several regions of Telangana, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, following heavy showers in the state. The MeT Department has sounded a yellow alert for Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Vidarbha regions for the next four days, while in other regions including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune, an orange alert has been issued. More rains have also been forecasted in Delhi on Saturday, where the Yamuna River again crossed the danger mark after light to moderate rains
“A total of 13 NDRF teams are deployed in various districts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rains and flood,” said NDRF Mumbai.
Due to heavy rains in Telangana, roads were damaged at several locations. In the Parakala area, a road connecting Warangal to Medaram was damaged, causing inconvenience to commuters.
#WATCH | Due to heavy rains in Telangana, roads damaged at several locations. In Parakala area, a road connecting Warangal to Medaram damaged, causing inconvenience to commuters. pic.twitter.com/dBvMwZqi4P
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023
The MeT Department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighboring Vidarbha region. A yellow alert has also been issued for the next four days in Nagpur, Wardha, Buldhana, and Gondia, while it is sounded for three days in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, and for two days in Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim.
In other regions including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune, an orange alert has been issued.
The Meteorological Office here has warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, which may lead to landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains. It also cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur districts and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 3.
The National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Kinnaur district was again closed due to landslides in the Broni drain and Khaneri on Friday. As many as 468 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh, while 552 transformers are damaged and water supply has been affected in 204 places.
So far, 184 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 24 when the monsoon hit the state. Thirty-three people are missing as per the state emergency response centre.
Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Friday, with the maximum temperature in the city settling at 34.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.
The national capital is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday as well, the IMD said.
Heavy rains battered several places in the past 24 hours, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Friday. According to the Meteorological Department, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Ajmer districts witnessed heavy rains on Thursday night, leading to knee-deep water on the key road stretches in many cities and towns.
Light to moderate rains with thundershowers occurred at many places in the state in the past 24 hours, the MeT said. On Friday, the monsoon is expected to remain active in Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions of eastern Rajasthan with the possibility of heavy rains at some places, a spokesperson of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said.
In the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, some parts could witness light rain while moderate to heavy rains have been forecast for one or two places, the spokesperson said. He added that the monsoon is likely to remain active on Saturday in some parts of eastern and north-eastern Rajasthan, and some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Kota divisions.
Eight persons were swept away in the flood waters of a rivulet in Mulugu district of Telangana following heavy rains, and their bodies have been found, police said on Friday.
Twelve members of a remote village in the district were swept away in flood water when they were moving towards a safer place on Thursday, but four of them saved themselves, police said. The bodies of the eight persons who went missing were found yesterday.
Telangana has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links.
In Maharashtra amid rainfall warnings, a holiday has been declared for all the primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in the Thane district. All schools and colleges have also been shut in Palghar.