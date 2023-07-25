LIVE Weather Updates: Light Rainfall in Delhi-NCR Today; Seven States Put on Orange, Red Alerts

In the northern region of India, the streak of unpredictable weather persists as light to moderate rains drenched areas of Delhi, Noida, and other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has put seven states on high alert, issuing red and orange alerts across the country.

Early on Tuesday, Noida, East Delhi, and neighboring cities in the NCR experienced light to moderate rainfall. Weather agencies predict that the trend of moderate will continue on Tuesday in the region.