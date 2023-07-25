LIVE Weather Updates: Light Rainfall in Delhi-NCR Today; Seven States Put on Orange, Red Alerts

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 07:53 IST
New Delhi, India
In the northern region of India, the streak of unpredictable weather persists as light to moderate rains drenched areas of Delhi, Noida, and other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the early hours of Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has put seven states on high alert, issuing red and orange alerts across the country.
Early on Tuesday, Noida, East Delhi, and neighboring cities in the NCR experienced light to moderate rainfall. Weather agencies predict that the trend of moderate will continue on Tuesday in the region.
In Delhi, the Yamuna River remains in a state of overflow, with the current water level measured at 205.45m.
At 2 AM, a landslide occurred at Andheri, causing a portion of the structure to collapse and resulting in several cars being trapped under debris. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries at this time.
An IMD update shows many states may receive heavy rainfall.
Latest Satellite imagery shows Intense conviction over #Punjab, #HimachalPradesh, along western boundary of #Rajasthan, #MadhyaPradesh, #Vidarbha, South #Chattisgarh, #Odisha, #Telangana, #AndhraPradesh, North #Tamilnadu, #Goa, #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SDsn7UCsGp
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 24, 2023
A low-pressure area has formed off coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha under influence of cyclonic circulation: Weather office in Amaravati
Due to forecast of widespread thundershowers in Kerala from July 23 to July 26, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in four districts.
The districts affected by this decision are Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Malappuram. As a precautionary measure, authorities have taken this step to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff during the expected heavy rainfall.
The sultry weather in the national capital pushed the peak power demand in the city to 7,398 MW Friday afternoon – the highest this year so far.
The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi’s real time data showed that the peak demand was 7,398 MW at around 3.10 pm. The peak power demand measures the power consumption in megawatt at any given time within 24 hours of a day.
The previous highest peak demand in this year was 7,226 MW on June 14. The highest even peak power demand of Delhi was recorded at 7,601 MW in June last year, officials said.
Amidst the relentless monsoon season, numerous states in India are being battered by heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has responded by issuing red and orange alerts in seven states, encompassing regions such as Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.