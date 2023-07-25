CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » LIVE Weather Updates: Light Rainfall in Delhi-NCR Today; Seven States Put on Orange, Red Alerts

Live now

LIVE Weather Updates: Light Rainfall in Delhi-NCR Today; Seven States Put on Orange, Red Alerts

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 07:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi-NCR Region will receive light to moderate rainfall through out the day (Image: PTI)

In the northern region of India, the streak of unpredictable weather persists as light to moderate rains drenched areas of Delhi, Noida, and other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has put seven states on high alert, issuing red and orange alerts across the country.

Early on Tuesday, Noida, East Delhi, and neighboring cities in the NCR experienced light to moderate rainfall. Weather agencies predict that the trend of moderate will continue on Tuesday in the region.

Jul 25, 2023 07:53 IST

Weather Update: Yamuna Continues To Overflow

In Delhi, the Yamuna River remains in a state of overflow, with the current water level measured at 205.45m.

Jul 25, 2023 07:45 IST

Weather Updates: Late-Night Landslide in Andheri 

 

At 2 AM, a landslide occurred at Andheri, causing a portion of the structure to collapse and resulting in several cars being trapped under debris. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries at this time.

Jul 25, 2023 07:43 IST

Intense Conviction Over Several States

An IMD update shows many states may receive heavy rainfall.

Jul 25, 2023 07:35 IST

Low-Pressure Area Forms Over AP, Odisha

A low-pressure area has formed off coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha under influence of cyclonic circulation: Weather office in Amaravati

Jul 25, 2023 07:27 IST

Kerala Rain: Schools, Colleges Shut Today in Four Districts After Thundershowers Alert

Due to forecast of widespread thundershowers in Kerala from July 23 to July 26, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in four districts.

The districts affected by this decision are Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Malappuram. As a precautionary measure, authorities have taken this step to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff during the expected heavy rainfall.

Jul 25, 2023 07:25 IST

Sultry Weather Pushes Peak Power Demand in Delhi to 7,398 MW - Highest This Year

The sultry weather in the national capital pushed the peak power demand in the city to 7,398 MW Friday afternoon – the highest this year so far.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi’s real time data showed that the peak demand was 7,398 MW at around 3.10 pm. The peak power demand measures the power consumption in megawatt at any given time within 24 hours of a day.

The previous highest peak demand in this year was 7,226 MW on June 14. The highest even peak power demand of Delhi was recorded at 7,601 MW in June last year, officials said.

Jul 25, 2023 07:23 IST

Weather Updates: Alert Issued in Seven States

Amidst the relentless monsoon season, numerous states in India are being battered by heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has responded by issuing red and orange alerts in seven states, encompassing regions such as Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.

