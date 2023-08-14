Himachal Rains LIVE: Heavy Showers Trigger Landslides, Traffic Affected; Beas Swells, Schools & Colleges Shut

Read more

A total of 621 roads, including a maximum of 236 in Mandi, 59 in Shimla and 40 in Bilaspur district are currently closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal, according to the state emergency operation centre. A key stretch of the Shimla-Kalka National Highway connecting Shimla and Chandigarh due has been affected by recurring landslides over the past two weeks.

On Sunday, a large number of heavy vehicles got stranded on both sides of the road at Chakki Mor near Koti in Solan as continuous sliding obstructed movement on the road throughout the day. The small vehicles are being diverted through alternate routes.

The local MeT station in Himachal has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning at isolated places from August 14 to 17 and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 19.

In other parts of Northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand till August 17, and over Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh till August 14,

The IMD in its forecast further said, in East India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Tuesday, over Gangetic West Bengal on August 16 and 17, Odisha and Jharkhand during August 15 to 17 and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during August 14 to 16.

Moving to Northeast India, the weather agency said: “Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Sunday to August 17.”

For Central, West, and South India, the IMD has forecast light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 16 and 17.

Subdued rainfall activity is likely over the remaining parts of these regions during the next 7 days, the weather agency added.