Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides In Uttarakhand & Himachal, More Showers Predicted; Alerts Also In UP, Bihar

Weather LIVE Updates: After record-breaking rainfall in the month of July, the monsoon system has hit a lull in most parts of the country. However, heavy downpours continue in some northern states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy showers are also likely in Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next five days, but rainfall activity over the rest of the country is likely to be subdued during the next week before a revival of active monsoon conditions thereafter, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD has issued ‘Red’ alerts in most of the districts of Uttarakhand till August 14. As per the weather agency’s Dehradun Center, an alert has been issued for Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. So far, five people, including three pilgrims from Gujarat, died after being buried under the debris of a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district. Normal life has been badly affected in the state due to incessant rains.

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway between Mandi and Kullu was also blocked on Friday following massive landslides in Himachal Pradesh owing to overnight heavy rainfall.

In its bulletin, IMD said there’s also a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh for the next few days. Additionally, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh also could experience rainfall till Sunday. In contrast, the rest of northwest India can expect subdued rainfall activity over the next seven days, the weather agency said,

In east India, there’s a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity from Friday to Sunday.

“This is likely over areas like Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Gangetic West Bengal is expected to experience such activity on Saturday and Sunday, and Jharkhand on Saturday and Sunday as well,” said the IMD.

Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim might also have isolated very heavy rainfall on Saturday.

In Northeast India, there’s a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, including isolated heavy rainfall activity till August 15. “This is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Moreover, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect this on Friday, Saturday, and August 15. Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya might experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday,” the IMD predicted.

In central, west, and south India, subdued rainfall activity is expected with isolated heavy rainfall activity over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as well as Kerala and Mahe for seven days.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh can anticipate hot and humid weather over the next two days.