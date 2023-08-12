Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides In Uttarakhand & Himachal, More Showers Predicted; Alerts Also In UP, Bihar

Live now
Weather LIVE Updates: After record-breaking rainfall in the month of July, the monsoon system has hit a lull in most parts of the country. However, heavy downpours continue in some northern states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy showers are also likely in Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next five days, but rainfall activity over the rest of the country is likely to be subdued during the next week before a revival of active monsoon conditions thereafter, according to India Meteorological Department IMD.
In its bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that in northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered and fairly widespread rainfall till Sunday.
“There’s a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh during this period, and over Uttarakhand from till August 15. Additionally, Punjab and Haryana could experience rainfall on Friday and Sunday, while west Uttar Pradesh might have rain on Friday, Sunday, and August 14,” it said.
East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness rainfall from Friday to Sunday, and Jammu on Friday. Himachal Pradesh might see isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday, while Uttarakhand could experience such heavy rainfall from till August 14, with potential for extremely heavy rainfall from Saturday and August 14, the IMD said.
The death toll in monsoon-induced disasters, including floods and landslides, in Nepal in the last two months, has risen to 41, according to the country’s home ministry.
As many as 50 out of 77 districts were affected, said the ministry, and at least 55 people were injured in rain-related incidents in the districts, Home Ministry’s Disaster and Conflict Management Division Chief, Joint-Secretary Mahadev Panth said.
According to the ministry, loss of lives has been reported in 20 out of 50 disaster-hit districts. Likewise, people from six districts, including Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Panchthar, Dolakha, Makawanpur, and Mahottari, went missing in the disastrous incidents, Panth informed.
At least 29 people have been killed in disasters triggered by the recent torrential rain in China’s Hebei province, while 16 people still remained unaccounted for, local authorities said on Friday.
Torrential downpours and severe flooding have wreaked havoc across 110 counties, cities and districts in the province, reports Xinhua news agency.
Infrastructure including transportation, power, communication and water facilities in the disaster-stricken areas suffered damage.
Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has requested the Central team to give relaxation in norms of assistance to victims to compensate them for the damage caused by floods.
He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying there is no shortfall in the state disaster relief funds to compensate the victims, and only a change in the norms for compensating the damage is required so that the loss of people can be fully compensated.
Punjab has demanded to increase the compensation amount for the loss of life and property.
Seven persons were killed while four injured in Chamba district on Friday when their vehicle fell into the Siul river after being hit by a landslide, prompting the formation of an inquiry board to probe the matter and prevent similar accidents in future, officials said.
The deceased include six police personnel who were from the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion posted at the Chamba Border. They have been identified as Rakesh Gora, Praveen Tondon, Kamaljeet, Sachin, Abhishek and Lakshay Kumar, while the seventh deceased is Chandru Ram, a local resident, the police said.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next five days while rainfall activity over the rest of the country is likely to be subdued during the next week before a revival of active monsoon conditions thereafter, the IMD said.
According to information received from the State Emergency Operation Center, 58 people have lost their lives and 37 people have been injured so far in various incidents during this monsoon while 19 others are missing. In addition, 1,167 houses were damaged, including 33 which were completely damaged, and a large amount of agricultural land was also washed away. Roads and bridges have also suffered a lot due to the rains in the state.
Dehradun Meteorological Center has issued a red alert for Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts from August 12 to 14.
The centre has asked the administration to take adequate precautions while issuing warnings.
Normal life has been badly affected in the state due to incessant rains. Due to excessive rains this year, natural calamities like landslides, floods and cloudbursts have caused huge loss of life and property in the state.
Five people, including three pilgrims from Gujarat, died after being buried under the debris of a landslide on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district as the MeT department on Friday warned of heavy rains in six districts of Uttarakhand for the next few days.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook a ground inspection of the rain-hit Kotdwar area where a man had gone missing in a landslide a couple of days ago and several bridges were damaged, cutting off a large population from the rest of the state. He also inspected the alternative bridge over Malan River connecting Kotdwar and Bhabar.
Five persons travelling in a car were buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali in Phata area on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district Thursday night but their bodies were recovered on Friday as there was a let-up in incessant rains. The dead included three devotees from Gujarat and one from Haridwar. Efforts were on to identify the fifth victim, police said
Traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway between Mandi and Kullu was also blocked on Friday following massive landslides in Himachal Pradesh owing to overnight heavy rainfall.
In its bulletin, IMD said there’s also a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh for the next few days. Additionally, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh also could experience rainfall till Sunday. In contrast, the rest of northwest India can expect subdued rainfall activity over the next seven days, the weather agency said,
In east India, there’s a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity from Friday to Sunday.
“This is likely over areas like Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Gangetic West Bengal is expected to experience such activity on Saturday and Sunday, and Jharkhand on Saturday and Sunday as well,” said the IMD.
Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim might also have isolated very heavy rainfall on Saturday.
In Northeast India, there’s a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, including isolated heavy rainfall activity till August 15. “This is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Moreover, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect this on Friday, Saturday, and August 15. Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya might experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday,” the IMD predicted.
In central, west, and south India, subdued rainfall activity is expected with isolated heavy rainfall activity over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as well as Kerala and Mahe for seven days.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh can anticipate hot and humid weather over the next two days.