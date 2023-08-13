Weather LIVE Updates: Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in 6 Uttarakhand Districts; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

Ample monsoon rains have accelerated the planting of summer-sown rice in India, according to the latest farm ministry data, after a slow start to the sowing season that began in June.

Crop-nourishing monsoon rains picked up in July and August, allowing farmers to plant 32.8 million hectares (81 million acres) with rice by Friday, up 5.1% from the same period last year.

An increase in rice planting in India, the world’s second-biggest producer of grain, will ease concerns that supplies could be squeezed after New Delhi, in a surprise move late last month, ordered a halt to its largest rice export category.