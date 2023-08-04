Monsoon Updates: Rains Likely in Delhi, Mumbai Over Weekend; Red Alert Issued for Madhya Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued rain alerts for several states including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh among others.

While Northern and Central India is likely to receive heavy to moderate rainfall amid alerts, Southern India after a wave of showers will have some relief and witness hot and humid weather.

Delhi-NCR Rains

Delhi-NCR region received light to moderate rain on Friday. According to IMD’s most recent advisory, which was published on August 4, Delhi-NCR is likely to receive scattered rains till August 6.

The IMD has forecasted light-intensity showers in parts of the city for Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by gutsy winds on Friday and a yellow alert was issued for the city. Similar conditions are likely to remain prevalent in the city for the next few days as per the latest predictions.

The record-breaking rainfall in Mumbai has brought life to a standstill. The city was on red alert on Thursday. Data gathered by the weather bureau showed that while the IMD’s Santacruz weather station recorded 0.8 mm of rain, the coastal observatory at Colaba registered zero mm with an indication of trace rain.

Punjab-Haryana

According to IMD, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience sporadic light to heavy rains until August 3. Uttarakhand is projected to see these weather conditions until August 8. In contrast, tomorrow’s weather is expected to be similar in Jammu and east Rajasthan.

Punjab is likely to receive heavy rains on August 4-5 while Haryana will have a heavy rainy day on August 5.

Northern India

Parts of Northern India such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall until August 9.

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over the rest of northwest India during the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also possible over West Uttar Pradesh on August 5 and over Uttarakhand on August 6.

Northeastern India

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the week and over Tripura on August 4, said IMD.

Central India

The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a ‘red alert’ for eight districts in Madhya Pradesh and forecast heavy rain ranging from 115.6 millimetres to 204.4 millimetres. The forecast is for a period ending at 8:30 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Chhattisgarh on August 4.

Western India

Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the Konkan and Goa and Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra until August 5. Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over the rest of West India during the week.

Southern India

