Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in Himachal As 53 Killed Since Monday; Rains Likely in These States | Updates

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a ‘red alert’ for the next 24 hours in several parts of both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in the hilly region.

The weather body also predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ for the next 24 hours and asked locals and tourists to remain in safety.

Himachal is witnessing a series of tragic events triggered by incessant rains and thunderstorms that caused heavy loss of properties and mass evacuation. The IMD further added that the red alert will soon turn into an orange alert as weather conditions are likely to improve soon.

Heavy rains battered the state since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army along with police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) resumed rescue operations at Summer Hill around 6 am on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI.