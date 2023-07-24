Weather News LIVE: Landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Blocks Traffic; Rain Alert In Parts of Maharashtra, Kerala

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 07:28 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather News LIVE: Heavy to very heavy rainfall continues to lash over parts of Maharashtra on Monday with Indian Meteorological Department issuing an ‘orange’ alert at isolated places in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. At least 19 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the last 10 days in parts of the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, where nearly 4,500 houses were damaged due to heavy rains. A landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Raigad district on Sunday night, which blocked the movement of traffic towards Mumbai. Nobody was injured in the landslide.
Delhi flooding claimed a fresh victim, as a three-year-old boy drowned in north Delhi’s Kirari area with his family blaming it on the negligence of the administration.
The deceased, identified as Arif, was the only brother among his five sisters.
His father Ashraf Ali, a rickshaw puller, said his son was playing alone when the incident happened on Saturday evening.
The National Disaster Response Force on Sunday called of its search and rescue operation in Wednesday’s landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, state minister Uday Samant said.
Addressing a press conference, Samant, who is guardian minister of Raigad, told reporters even the kin of those missing believe they are buried under the rubble and are okay with calling off the rescue operation. Nobody should crowd the landslide site as section 144 (of Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed restricting movement of people, the minister said.
“There were 228 people in the village, of which 57 are untraceable, while bodies of 27 have been recovered. Of the 43 families in the hamlet, two families perished completely, while 41 families, comprising 144 persons, have been provided shelter in a temple,” he said.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely over Konkan, the Ghat areas of central Maharashtra, and Gujarat, while there will be an increase in rainfall in northwest India from July 25, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.
Light to moderate rain is likely to be witnessed in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from July 25 and 27. Heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan between July 23 and 27, and over West Rajasthan on July 25 and 26.
The Central part of the country is also likely to witness continuous rainfall till July 27.
As heavy rains continued in the state, a landslide was reported on the Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Express Highway on Sunday night, affecting vehicular movement.
Till now, no injuries have been reported due to the landslide. Vehicular traffic on all three lanes of the expressway has been halted for now. READ MORE
Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The alert was issued for Monday.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force has called off its search and rescue operation in Wednesday’s landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, which claimed the lives of 27 people, with 57 villagers still untraced.
IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for various districts in Kerala, following which a holiday has been declared in all educational institutes in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.
Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan today, the Met Department said in a forecast.
“A cyclonic circulation lies over south Odisha and the neighborhood in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on July 24. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours,” it said.
In Central India, rain is expected in Chhattisgarh. The IMD further stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra till July 27.