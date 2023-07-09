Weather News LIVE: IMD's Heavy Rain Alert For Several States; Delhi Hit by Record Downpour

Live now
Weather News LIVE: As the interaction of a western disturbance and monsoonal winds led to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh, where extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. As per the weathermen, the monsoon is also fully active over Punjab and Haryana and ‘orange alerts’ has been issued for the states along with their shared capital Chandigarh. For the national capital Delhi, which witnessed the season’s first very heavy rain and the highest in a day in 20 years Saturday, a ‘yellow alert’ is
The Shri Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended today due to bad weather and damage to the road at several locations.
As per IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during the next 5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha during the next 5 days; and in Bihar & Jharkhand till July 11.
Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, landslides have occurred at various places on four lanes and link roads connected to four lanes.
“Keeping in view the conditions, do not use a four-lane for travel. Use the old National Highway from Nauni towards Swarghat for the journey,” said Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police.
Kinnaur district administration has also issued notice to stop all trekking activities on Kinnaur Kailash due to bad weather conditions, till further orders.
“Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next 2 days and reduction thereafter,” IMD said.
As per IMD, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next 4-5 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today; and Uttar Pradesh on July 10 and 11.
IMD said that light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 24 hours; over Gujarat state during the next 4 days and reduction thereafter.
“Light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over the region during next 24 hours and significant reduction thereafter,” IMD said in its latest bulletin.
An orange alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Monsoon is fully active in India. Monsoon has arrived in Punjab and Haryana before time. It usually arrives here by July 5. Now a Western Disturbance has become active. It will rain in both states today and tomorrow. Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued at most places: Ajay Kumar Singh, Scientific Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.
Following heavy rain in Delhi on Saturday, 15 houses collapsed and one person died: Delhi Fire Service
Rain continues in the national capital; IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers today.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain to lash Karnataka till July 10, while it also issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi.
It is predicted that the Uttara Kannada district will witness thunderstorms with heavy winds. Heavy rain will lash Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Chikkamagalur, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Vijayanagar districts.
Mysuru, Ramnagar and Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar are also expected to witness downpours.
“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, Rajeev chauk, ITO, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, IGI Airport), NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kaithal, Narwana, Barwala, Sohana, Nuh (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak (U.P.) Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” the Met department said in a tweet.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in several regions across the country.
In a statement, the IMD predicted “a very heavy rainfall activity over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest and west India on July 9 and decrease thereafter”.
It said that eastern India and northeast would receive more rain from July 9.
The Met department has also predicted very heavy rainfall in the Rajsamand, Jalore and Pali districts of Rajasthan today. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to see rainfall today, IMD said.
