Weather News LIVE: IMD's Heavy Rain Alert For Several States; Delhi Hit by Record Downpour

As per IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha during the next 5 days; and in Bihar & Jharkhand till July 11.