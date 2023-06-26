Weather News LIVE: Flash Floods in Himachal, 2 Dead as Rain Lashes Uttarakhand; Heavy Showers Likely in Mumbai Today

Live now
Weather News LIVE Updates: After a slow start this year, the monsoon has made swift progress and reached most parts of the country including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In Uttarakhand, two people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy showers lashed parts of the state on Sunday. In Himachal, the Mandi-Kullu National Highway has been blocked due to incessant rain.
❖ IMD said light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning is likely over the region (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Vidarbha) during the next five days.
❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh on June 26; East Madhya Pradesh on June 26 and 27; West Madhya Pradesh on June 27 and 28 over Vidarbha on June 27.
❖ Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on June 26 and 29; and over Vidarbha on June 26.
❖ Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Western Himalayan Region till June 28; and over the plains of northwest India (except west Rajasthan) till June 28, IMD said.
❖ As per the forecast, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is very likely over East Rajasthan on June 28, and heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 26, 27 and 29.
❖ Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand till June 29; over West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh today. Isolated heavy rainfall over many parts of northwest India during the next two days.
❖ IMD said fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over the region during the next five days. ❖ Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha today; over Assam and Meghalaya on June 28 and 29; and over Arunachal Pradesh on June 29, IMD said. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of East India during the next two days and over northeast India during the next five days, the weather agency added.
The Mandi-Kullu National highway has been blocked after incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh, the Mandi district police said in a public notice on Sunday. “It is informed that severe weather conditions with continuous rain and flash flood in Khoti Nala near Aut have blocked Mandi-Kullu National Highway,” said the official statement.
It further informed that the alternative routes to the highway are also blocked. “The Mandi-Joginder Nagar Highway is also closed. The general public/tourists plying on these Highways are advised not to stay on the roads adjacent to mountains as there is a high risk of landslides/rock fall”, added the statement.
According to the official statement, the highway will likely be opened tomorrow. People stuck on either side are advised to turn back and make necessary arrangements to stay for the night in nearby towns.
Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received rains, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature, the weather department said on Sunday. In the past 24-hours ending at 8:30 am Sunday, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Mohali received rains, according to a report of the MeT office.
Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, also received light rains. The average minimum temperature in Haryana and Punjab dropped following the rains.
As Mumbai received its first heavy rainfall of the season, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reviewed the functioning of an underground water tank installed at the Milan subway here to prevent flooding and said the system has worked.
Milan subway, Hindmata and a couple of other locations in Mumbai are prone to water-logging during rains every year. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed underground water tanks in these areas to prevent flooding.
Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads, as the monsoon advanced over the city.
With monsoon approaching the state, light to moderate rain on Sunday brought down the mercury in several parts of Rajasthan, the weather office said. The monsoon is likely to reach some parts of east Rajasthan by mid-week, a spokesperson of the weather department said.
In the next three days, a few places in Kota and Udaipur and parts of southeast Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while light to moderate rain is predicted for the northern parts of west Rajasthan, the spokesperson said.
On the other hand, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Bikaner districts of northwest Rajasthan are likely to witness humid weather, with the maximum temperature reaching 40-42 degrees Celsius, he added.
Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Solan and heavy rain in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday flooded houses, washed away livestock and damaged crops and parked vehicles. As rain battered the state in the past 24 hours, several trees fell on the road, blocking vehicle movement on 126 roads in the state, including two national highways, the state emergency operation centre said.
The power supply got disrupted as 141 transformers across the state suffered damages, the emergency centre said.
About 35 goats were washed away following a cloudburst at Mahaal Mangal Kathpol in the Arki subdivision of Solan district on Sunday morning, it added.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed isolated parts of the Mandi district, while heavy rain occurred in parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts. Most places in the state witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Two people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Sunday amid an ‘orange alert’ issued by the Met office for several districts.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster control room here to review the situation and advised Char Dham pilgrims to proceed on their journey only after taking a weather update. The weather office has forecast intense spells of rain at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts on Sunday. “I appeal to the devotees that in case the weather turns bad, they should stop their yatra and follow the forecast of the Meteorological department,” he said.
Incessant rain triggered landslides, blocking a number of roads, while the water level has risen in several rivers, including the Ganga.
The coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, an IMD official said on Sunday. The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the eBay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, the official said.
After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added. Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads.
In a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together. The Colaba observatory here, representative of the island city, recorded 86 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station, representative of suburbs, registered 176.1 mm of rainfall in the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan and Hamirpur districts and heavy rain in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu on Sunday killed two people, damaged crops, homes and vehicles, and washed away livestock.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre on Sunday, one person drowned in Hamirpur and Shimla district each. The rain also damaged 11 houses and vehicles each as well as four cowsheds. The state suffered estimated losses of Rs 78 lakh in the past 24 hours, it said.
Three houses were damaged in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Hamirpur, two in Solan and one in Mandi. Eight vehicles were damaged in Kullu, two in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Sirmaur. Uprooted trees blocked traffic on 126 roads, including two national highways. Power supply was also disrupted as 141 transformers suffered damage, emergency centre officials said.
The weather department has issued a weather warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next five days. “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm & lightning are likely at isolated places over plains, and low and mid hills on June 25 & 26. Flash floods are likely to occur in the districts of Kangra, Mandi and Solan; Traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption in electric supply”, IMD said.
The agency also issued an alert for the coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, which is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.
The southwest monsoon advanced over Delhi, and Mumbai on Sunday. While the rain-bearing system hit Delhi two days earlier than scheduled, its entry into Mumbai was two weeks late.
Meanwhile, over 120 people were rescued and shifted to safer places in Assam by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has deployed ten teams to undertake flood relief operations in the state. Over four lakh people have been hit by the deluge across nine districts of the state, even though water levels started to recede on Sunday.
“A total of ten teams have been deployed in Assam that are conducting rescue and evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, 123 persons and several cattle have been shifted to safer places,” an NDRF spokesperson said in an update issued at 6:30 pm.