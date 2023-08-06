Weather News LIVE: Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Uttarakhand, UP; Light Showers Predicted In Delhi

Read more

Odisha, which has been facing extremely heavy rainfall over the past week, is expected to get some respite as no major rain warning has been issued for the state for till Monday.

In its bulletin, IMD said light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread, with isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh till August 9, and in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana-Chandigarh on Sunday.

The IMD further predicted that in East India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar till August 8, in Jharkhand on Sunday and Monday, and in Gangetic West Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. “Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 7 and 8, and in Bihar till August 8,” said the IMD.

For the northeast, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.

“West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa, and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Sunday,” said the IMD.

In South India, subdued rainfall activity is expected over the region during the next five days.