Weather News LIVE: Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Uttarakhand, UP; Light Showers Predicted In Delhi

Weather News LIVE Updates: As rainfall activities continue in many parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to extremely heavy showers over Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim for four to five days. The weathermen have also predicted rainfall activity over Himachal Pradesh and Bihar where a yellow alert has been issued for today. A day after heavy showers lashed Delhi, the IMD forecasted generally cloudy skies with light rainfall in the national capital on Sunday. The IMD said heavy rains are also likely in parts of the northeast.
The wet spell in Himachal Pradesh is likely to continue till August 11, the MeT office here said while issuing a yellow alert for heavy rains on Sunday. Light to heavy rains lashed parts of the hill state on Friday and Saturday, the weather department added.
As many as 278 roads, including the National Highway 5 connecting Shimla and Chandigarh, are closed for vehicular traffic, which has been diverted through alternate roads, officials said.
About 201 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents so far since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6,676 crore, according to the state emergency operation centre.
For the northeast, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.
The IMD further predicted that in East India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar till August 8, in Jharkhand on Sunday and Monday, and in Gangetic West Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.
“Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 7 and 8, and in Bihar till August 8,” said the IMD
In its bulletin, IMD said light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread, with isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh till August 9, and in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana-Chandigarh on Sunday.
Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in East Uttar Pradesh from Sunday to August 8, and in Uttarakhand from Sunday to August 9
There was a fresh spell of rain in the national capital on Saturday morning with the maximum temperature settling at 33.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.
The minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the IMD added.
The weather department forecast generally cloudy skies with light rainfall on Sunday. It said the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.
Odisha, which has been facing extremely heavy rainfall over the past week, is expected to get some respite as no major rain warning has been issued for the state for till Monday.
“West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa, and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Sunday,” said the IMD.
In South India, subdued rainfall activity is expected over the region during the next five days.