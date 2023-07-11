LIVE Weather Updates: Flash Flood Alert in Himachal, Helpline No. Issued; River Yamuna Above Danger Mark

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 07:20 IST
New Delhi, India
LIVE Weather Updates: Rain has wreaked havoc in north India, with water level crossing danger mark in Delhi’s Yamuna river, severe water-logging in several villages of Haryana’s Karnal and red alert being issued in many areas of Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also given a flash flood warning for Mandi, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Union minister Anurag Thakur urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in Himachal and advised citizens to keep proper distance from water sources, and stay at home as much as possible. Emergency helpline numbers — 9317221289 and 8580616570 — have also been launched in the
Delhi recorded maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is four notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity at 8.30 p.m was recorded at 95 per cent.
The IMD has also forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Tuesday and the expected range for the maximum and minimum temperatures is around 31 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Following a light to moderate rainfall in the national Capital on Monday, 13 locations in the city experienced waterlogging, resulting in extensive traffic congestion, a Delhi Traffic Police official said.
A 32-year-old man died while another man was injured after a boundary wall collapsed on Mathura road in Southeast Delhi, the police said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Misra, a resident of Khanpur Extension who worked as an attendant at an MCD parking lot. The injured has been identified as Ashok Chand Misra (50), a resident of Mithapur.
According to the police, an information was received on Sunday from local residents that a boundary wall on Mathura road in Sunder Nagar has collapsed due to heavy rains.
A video for Parwanoo, a tourist hotspot in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, showed people on balconies shouting and capturing the devastation on their mobiles as cars were being swept away in the gushing water.
The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is blocked due to landslides and flooding at multiple places. The Shimla-Kinnaur Road is also closed for vehicular traffic due to slides and falling of rocks. Flash floods washed away stretches of roads in some districts and damaged bridges.