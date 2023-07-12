Rain News LIVE: Yamuna River Crosses 207 Mark in Delhi, Rain to Lash City, Parts of UP, Haryana in Next 2 Hrs

Live now
Rain News LIVE Updates: People in Mandi have been advised not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam for the next few days as water will be released from Himachal Pradesh’s Pandoh Dam from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. The move has been taken due to incessant rains in the district. Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna river at Old Delhi Railway Bridge crossed 207 mark. The weather department’s prediction said that the water level will rise further. The flash floods in Himachal Pradesh has caused landslides and bridge collapses.
A fresh battle erupted on Tuesday between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena over the national capital’s waterlogging issues triggered by the continued torrential rain.
Earlier in the day while visiting the Yamuna Bridge, Minto Bridge and Zakhira underpass, the L-G said that the people of Delhi have been badly affected by the waterlogging issue which has been happening due to the non-disilting of drains. He accused the Delhi government of not cleaning and treating the drains and clearing sewage.
In response, Delhi’s Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “Hasn’t LG saab been claiming that he got all drains desilted and yamuna cleaned? Didn’t he take media for several visits? What happened now? Now he is shamelessly blaming Del govt? “He should avoid playing dirty politics when people expect relief.”
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday cancelled his meetings and directed officials to take stock of the situation arising from heavy spells of rain and rising water levels in Ghaggar and Yamuna rivers.
Hundreds of villages in Yamunanagar and Karnal districts were worst affected with the release of excess water from the Hathnikund barrage, admitted officials.
The Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark even after the release of excess water that led to inundating houses and agriculture fields, disrupting normal life in the villages. The villagers were seen camping on rooftops of their houses.
Heavy rainfall in Japan’s Kyushu region has left six people dead and three others missing, local media reported on Tuesday.
The fatalities and the missing persons were reported in Fukuoka, Saga and Oita prefectures due to landslides and other disasters caused by the heavy rain, Xinhua news agency quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying.
Aam Aadmi Party’s spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has alleged that seven MPs of the BJP were missing for the past two days when Delhi witnessed heavy rain.
She tweeted a photo of all the seven MPs of the saffron party accusing them of not doing anything. “Was there any disaster in Delhi? The seven MPs of the BJP are not found anywhere. Even if you will use binocular, they won’t be seen,” she tweeted.
The AAP has said that their party MLAs and councillors were on the ground during the crisis while the BJP leaders were missing.
The Delhi government on Tuesday said that it has initiated relief and rescue operations following heavy rains and flooding by establishing 2,700 relief camps where approximately 27,000 people took shelter. Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday inspected a relief camp situated near Rajghat DTC Depot.
“Heavy rainfall in northern India has resulted in a rapid rise in the water levels of the Yamuna. Additionally, a significant volume of water is continuously being released from the Hathinikund barrage, leading to the Yamuna water levels surpassing the danger mark in Delhi.
“However, the Arvind Kejriwal government is mobilising all necessary resources to address the imminent threats. The department has commenced the evacuation of individuals residing in lower regions of the Yamuna and transporting them to safer areas,” Rai told the media persons.
Rain in Haryana and Punjab abated after three days of onslaught even as several parts still remained flooded and the death toll due to rain-related incident mounted to 15. Six more people were reported dead on Tuesday due to rain-related incidents, with the overall death toll in the last three days rising to 15. Eight deaths were reported from Punjab, while seven people lost their lives in Haryana.
The days-long rain has left behind a trail of destruction in its wake with properties worth crores obliterated and farmlands flooded. In Punjab, more than 9,000 people were evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, officials said on Tuesday. The weather remained clear at most places on Tuesday in the region, bringing much succor to the people who were busy salvaging whatever was left from the wreckage.
The incessant downpour inundated homes and caused extensive damage to crops and vegetables in many districts. Ambala, Patiala, and Rupnagar, the worst-hit of the lot, remained water-logged.
Visuals of the aftermath of the flood that ravaged Manali in Himachal Pradesh due to incessant heavy rainfall in the region.
#WATCH | Aftermath of the flood that ravaged Manali in Himachal Pradesh due to incessant heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/z7dDd5qVSB
— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
Some of the key highways which were temporarily closed for vehicular traffic due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in Haryana and Punjab were opened for vehicular movement, officials said on Tuesday.
After being temporarily closed for more than 24 hours, the traffic flow for heavy vehicles and SUVs was restored on Tuesday afternoon on the Chandigarh-Ambala NH via Derabassi, the Ambala Police said.
It also advised light vehicles to use Ambala-Baldev Nagar underpass and take the Panjokhra Sahib-Barwala-Panchkula route.
The rain continued at several places in Uttarakhand on Tuesday even as nine pilgrims were killed and 13 others injured in landslides and due to boulders falling from mountains in the past 24 hours. Incessant rain nearly crippled the state infrastructure with several routes, including national highways, were closed due to frequent landslides, affecting the ‘Char Dham yatra’ currently underway.
The Met Department has forecast heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday and asked the state administration to take adequate precautions. Ganga, Yamuna and all other rivers are in spate due to incessant rains, and bridges have also been washed away in some places.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged pilgrims and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel till the rain lasts.
Himachal Pradesh | “Due to incessant rains in the district, water will be released from Pandoh Dam (Mandi) from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. People are appealed not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam areas for the next few days,” said Nurpur Police.
“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Badili, Azadpur, Pitampura), Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat (Haryana) Pahasu, Gabhana, Aligarh (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” IMD said in a forecast valid till 8 am on Wednesday.
The water level of Yamuna at Old Delhi Railway Bridge crossed the 207 mark on Wednesday. The water level was at 207.08 meters at 5 am today, which is expected to further increase during the day.
So far, the highest water level in Yamuna has been recorded at 207.49 meters.
Areas in north, central, east, and south Delhi are affected.
State minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “The Manali Vidhansabha has suffered significant damage due to falling trees and damaged roads. Houses, land, and gardens have been destroyed, and the national highway is damaged due to flash floods. The link road adjacent to the bridge is also badly damaged. There is no net connectivity, electricity and water. We have made arrangements to provide food to the stranded local tourists…”