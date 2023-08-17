CHANGE LANGUAGE
Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: 71 Dead Since Monday, CM Sukhu To Visit Mandi Today; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Next 2 Days

Live now

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar & Sanstuti Nath

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 08:45 IST

Shimla, India

Swollen Beas River in Himachal's Kullu district. (File: AP)

Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: Incessant rainfalls have been thrashing the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with landslides and flood-like situation. In the last three days alone, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh has gone up to 71, which is more than the death toll of the month of July. IMD has predicted more heavy rainfall in Himachal for the next two days and over Uttarakhand for the next five days. Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that at least 1,100 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas. Parts of Punjab, Kangra, Shimla, has also been enduring heavy rainfall.

Key Events

Aug 17, 2023 08:45 IST

Ganga Water Level Nears Danger Mark in UP's Bulandshahr

The water level of the Ganga river on Wednesday neared the danger mark at Narora barrage in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, owing to incessant rain and inflow of water from Haridwar and the Bijnor Ganga Barrage.

Nearly 3,56,483 cusecs of water was released from the Haridwar barrage and 3,70,440 cusecs from Bijnor barrage which is likely to reach Narora barrage within 72 hours.

On Wednesday morning, the water availability downstream of Narora’s Ganga barrage was measured at 178.63 metres. This is barely .135 metres from the danger mark.

Aug 17, 2023 08:42 IST

Uttarakhand Rain: Fatalities Rise to 10 with Recovery of Four Bodies from Landslide-hit Lakshman Jhula Resort

Rescuers have pulled out another four bodies, including those of a couple and their son, from the debris at a resort in Uttarakhand’s Lakshman Jhula that was hit by a landslide following heavy rain on Monday.

Two bodies were retrieved late on Tuesday and two others on Wednesday, the SSP Office in Pauri said.

The death toll stemming from Monday’s rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has risen to 10 with the recoveries of these four bodies.

Aug 17, 2023 08:39 IST

Uttarakhand: Nearly 300 Pilgrims Rescued from Trek Route to Madmaheshwar, Rain Toll Rises to 10

Rescuers have safely evacuated 293 pilgrims stranded since Monday on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple following a bridge collapse in rain-hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.

The shrine, which is part of the Panch Kedar group of temples in Uttarakhand, is located at an altitude of 11,473 feet. The rescue operation concluded with the evacuation of 293 pilgrims, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said on Wednesday.

State Disaster Response Force personnel were pressed into service and 240 pilgrims airlifted by a helicopter on Wednesday. Another 53 pilgrims were evacuated on Tuesday through the rope-river crossing method, the state disaster control room here said on Wednesday.

Aug 17, 2023 08:35 IST

Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: Restoration of Chandigarh-Manali National Highway May Take A Week

Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, which goes from Mandi, is majorly affected due to rain. Restoration work is underway and could take up to one week to clear the area.

Aug 17, 2023 08:08 IST

Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: CM Sukhu To Visit Mandi Today

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will visit rain-affected areas in Mandi District on Thursday.

Aug 17, 2023 08:06 IST

Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: 71 Dead Since Sunday

Landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday have resulted in a tragic loss of 71 lives, according to the state principal secretary (revenue) Onkar Sharma.

 

Aug 17, 2023 08:03 IST

Himachal Rains: 19 Dead in Mandi, 3 Still Missing; 250 Roads Affected

Himachal Rains| With heavy rains in Mandi from 13th to 15th August, around 267 houses have been destroyed and more than 250 roads affected.

As many as 19 people have lost their lives and 3 are missing. The search operation is on to find the missing.

Aug 17, 2023 07:58 IST

Himachal Rains: 27 Panchayats in Kangra Hit by Floods, Says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected regions of Fatehpur and Indora assembly segment in Kangra district where 27 panchayats have been affected.

He took stock of evacuation operations of the regions flooded downstream of Pong reservoir and other relief works.

While interacting with the people in relief camps set up at Damtal and Shekhpura, the Chief Minister inquired into their well-being, besides assuring them of all possible assistance from the government.

Aug 17, 2023 07:56 IST

Himachal Rain: CM Sukhu Chairs Review Meet, Orders to Restore Power, Water Supply Schemes

A nearly 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past few days has resulted in extensive damage across Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the rain rose to 56 after one more body was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed Shiva temple in Shimla while two people died in a fresh landslide in the city, officials said.

Heavy rain has battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents.

Aug 17, 2023 07:55 IST

'Mountain-Like Challenge' Before Himachal, State Needs a Year to Rebuild Infrastructure: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh will take a year to rebuild the infrastructure wrecked by the heavy rains this monsoon but the state is up to the“mountain-like challenge”, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

In an interview with PTI, he said the estimated damage in the two devastating spells of heavy rain – this week and in July – is about Rs 10,000 crore. Rains this week triggered landslides across the state, blocking roads and bringing down houses. About 60 people are dead, and more feared buried under the rubble.

The chief minister said it takes time to rebuild roads and water projects. But the government is speeding up the process. “We have to get the infrastructure fully restored within a year. I am working with this in mind.” “It’s a big challenge, a mountain-like challenge. But we are not going to back away,” he said.

