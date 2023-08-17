Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: 71 Dead Since Monday, CM Sukhu To Visit Mandi Today; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Next 2 Days

Live now
Shimla, India
Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: Incessant rainfalls have been thrashing the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with landslides and flood-like situation. In the last three days alone, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh has gone up to 71, which is more than the death toll of the month of July. IMD has predicted more heavy rainfall in Himachal for the next two days and over Uttarakhand for the next five days. Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that at least 1,100 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas. Parts of Punjab, Kangra, Shimla, has also been enduring heavy rainfall.
The water level of the Ganga river on Wednesday neared the danger mark at Narora barrage in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, owing to incessant rain and inflow of water from Haridwar and the Bijnor Ganga Barrage.
Nearly 3,56,483 cusecs of water was released from the Haridwar barrage and 3,70,440 cusecs from Bijnor barrage which is likely to reach Narora barrage within 72 hours.
On Wednesday morning, the water availability downstream of Narora’s Ganga barrage was measured at 178.63 metres. This is barely .135 metres from the danger mark.
Rescuers have pulled out another four bodies, including those of a couple and their son, from the debris at a resort in Uttarakhand’s Lakshman Jhula that was hit by a landslide following heavy rain on Monday.
Two bodies were retrieved late on Tuesday and two others on Wednesday, the SSP Office in Pauri said.
The death toll stemming from Monday’s rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has risen to 10 with the recoveries of these four bodies.
Rescuers have safely evacuated 293 pilgrims stranded since Monday on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple following a bridge collapse in rain-hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.
The shrine, which is part of the Panch Kedar group of temples in Uttarakhand, is located at an altitude of 11,473 feet. The rescue operation concluded with the evacuation of 293 pilgrims, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said on Wednesday.
State Disaster Response Force personnel were pressed into service and 240 pilgrims airlifted by a helicopter on Wednesday. Another 53 pilgrims were evacuated on Tuesday through the rope-river crossing method, the state disaster control room here said on Wednesday.
Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, which goes from Mandi, is majorly affected due to rain. Restoration work is underway and could take up to one week to clear the area.
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will visit rain-affected areas in Mandi District on Thursday.
Landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday have resulted in a tragic loss of 71 lives, according to the state principal secretary (revenue) Onkar Sharma.
Himachal Rains| With heavy rains in Mandi from 13th to 15th August, around 267 houses have been destroyed and more than 250 roads affected.
As many as 19 people have lost their lives and 3 are missing. The search operation is on to find the missing.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected regions of Fatehpur and Indora assembly segment in Kangra district where 27 panchayats have been affected.
He took stock of evacuation operations of the regions flooded downstream of Pong reservoir and other relief works.
While interacting with the people in relief camps set up at Damtal and Shekhpura, the Chief Minister inquired into their well-being, besides assuring them of all possible assistance from the government.
A nearly 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past few days has resulted in extensive damage across Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.
The death toll due to the rain rose to 56 after one more body was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed Shiva temple in Shimla while two people died in a fresh landslide in the city, officials said.
Heavy rain has battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents.
Himachal Pradesh will take a year to rebuild the infrastructure wrecked by the heavy rains this monsoon but the state is up to the“mountain-like challenge”, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.
In an interview with PTI, he said the estimated damage in the two devastating spells of heavy rain – this week and in July – is about Rs 10,000 crore. Rains this week triggered landslides across the state, blocking roads and bringing down houses. About 60 people are dead, and more feared buried under the rubble.
The chief minister said it takes time to rebuild roads and water projects. But the government is speeding up the process. “We have to get the infrastructure fully restored within a year. I am working with this in mind.” “It’s a big challenge, a mountain-like challenge. But we are not going to back away,” he said.