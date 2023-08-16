Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: Heavy Rains Claim 60 Lives in Hill State, Landslides Destroy Houses, Roads

Live now
Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 07:20 IST
Shimla, India
Weather LIVE Updates: The death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains climbed to 60 on Tuesday, with an additional body recovered from the debris of a collapsed Shiva temple in Shimla. Furthermore, two individuals lost their lives in a new landslide within the city, according to officials. A landslide in the Krishnanagar area resulted in the collapse of eight houses, including six makeshift structures, and the burial of a slaughterhouse under the debris. Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed that two bodies have been retrieved from the recent landslide incident.
A nearly 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past few days has resulted in extensive damage across Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.
The death toll due to the rain rose to 56 after one more body was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed Shiva temple in Shimla while two people died in a fresh landslide in the city, officials said.
Sukhu chaired a meeting to review the prevailing situation in the state and emphasised that the Himachal government is fully committed to expediting restoration efforts on a priority basis. He also directed the officials to swiftly restore electricity and water supply schemes that have been affected by the torrential rain over the past few days, according to a statement issued here.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh in the next two days, and in Uttarakhand and northeast in the next 4-5 days.
The weather forecast agency, in the bulletin, further predicted that in Northwest India, there will be light to moderate scattered rainfall and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Additionally, Uttarakhand will experience this weather till Saturday.
As the monsoon continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for the next 24 hours in several parts of both hill states. Massive landslides, floods, and cloudbursts have resulted in extensive damage in the northern part of the country.
The weather body also predicted heavy rains in Jharkhand and West Bengal on August 16 and August 17. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in north-eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands till August 17.
Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a series of tragic events triggered by incessant rains and thunderstorms that caused heavy loss of properties and mass evacuation. The IMD further said that the red alert will soon turn into an orange alert as weather conditions are likely to improve soon READ MORE
Two more bodies were pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed Shiv temple in Shimla on Tuesday and rescuers feared 10 more bodies are still trapped there as the death toll in the rain fury in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday night rose to 53, officials said.
The number of deaths in the twin landslide sites in Shimla’s Summer Hill and Fagli has risen to 16, they said.
Heavy rains battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents. READ MORE
Two people were killed after several houses collapsed in the Krishnanagar locality of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla after a massive landslide. Eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed and a slaughterhouse was buried under the debris as a large tree uprooted and caused a landslip leading to the collapse of houses with deafening noise. The harrowing scenes of the disaster were caught on camera.
Visuals released by the news agency ANI show a tree uprooting near a house and then a sudden jerk brings several other buildings down in a snap of a second. Videos of people in nearby houses screaming and telling the inmates to leave immediately were circulated on social media. READ MORE
