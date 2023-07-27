CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rains News LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Mumbai, Schools Shut; Heavy Showers Batter T'gana; HP Dists on Orange Alert

Live now

Rains News LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Mumbai, Schools Shut; Heavy Showers Batter T'gana; HP Dists on Orange Alert

Weather today LIVE Updates: BMC declared closure of all Mumbai schools and colleges after IMD issued a "red alert"; extremely heavy rainfall lashed Telangana while Himachal Pradesh districts were placed on "orange alert"

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 08:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Pedestrians walk past during monsoon rains near Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s head office, in Mumbai, Wednesday (Image: PTI)

Weather today LIVE Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday declared the closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai after the IMD forecasted a “red alert” in the city, indicating extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, the weather department has issued an “orange alert” for heavy rainfall in nine districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Solan and Mandi. The weather office in Telangana has issued a “red alert” in 10 districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy showers very likely to occur in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad,

Key Events
Jul 27, 2023 08:50 IST

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Colaba Witnesses Extremely Heavy Rainfall in Last 24 Hours, Says IMD

IMD in its latest weather update said Mumbai’s Colaba witnessed extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a recorded rainfall of 223.2 mm. Meanwhile, Santacruz reported a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius and received 145.1 mm of rainfall during the same period

Jul 27, 2023 08:30 IST

Weather Updates: Telangana's Mulugu Reels Under Floods, NDRF Conduct Relief Operations

Amid incessant rainfall in several parts of the state, Telangana’s Mulugu is reeling under floods. The NDRF and SDRF have been conducting rescue and relief operations in the area. The weather office has issued a “red alert” in 10 districts in the state due to heavy rains

Jul 27, 2023 08:26 IST

Rains News LIVE Updates: Mumbai Records its Wettest July Ever

Mumbai experienced its wettest July ever on Wednesday, with a record 1557.8 mm rainfall so far. The previous record was 1502 mm in July 2020. The ‘orange’ alert was upgraded to ‘red’ due to incessant heavy rains, valid till Thursday afternoon, covering Mumbai city and suburbs.

Jul 27, 2023 08:19 IST

Rains News LIVE Updates: Rains in These Rajasthan Districts on Friday, What Forecast Said

On Friday, rain is expected to persist in certain parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Bikaner divisions. However, starting from July 29, there is a likelihood of reduced rainfall activities in the state, with light to moderate rains anticipated only at isolated places

Jul 27, 2023 08:11 IST

Weather Updates | Roads Severely Damaged, Not Possible to Restore Without Centre's Help: Jairam Thakur

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, speaks about his visit to the flood-affected Sainj Valley, stating, “Our road infrastructure is extensively damaged, and it is not possible to restore it without the help of the central government.”

Jul 27, 2023 08:07 IST

Rains Updates: Over 80 Stranded Tourists Rescued from Mutyala Dhara Waterfall in Telangana

In Telangana, the rescue work has been completed, with a total of 80 stranded tourists rescued from the Mutyala Dhara waterfall. “We have verified with every group, and no one is left behind. They have been provided with water and medical services. One boy received a minor scorpion bite and he has been treated. The health of 90 per cent of the tourists is fine,” SP Mulugu told ANI.

Jul 27, 2023 08:03 IST

Rains News LIVE Updates: 168 Dead in Himachal Pradesh Due to Rain-related Incidents This Monsoon

The monsoon is expected to continue till September, and so far, Himachal Pradesh has received 530 mm of rainfall, which is considerably high. An advisory and the orange alert have been issued, warning about the possibility of landslides and fog in the region. The state has already suffered losses of Rs 5,350 crore and recorded 168 fatalities in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon till July 25.

Jul 27, 2023 08:01 IST

Weather Updates LIVE: Orange Alert in Nine Himachal Pradesh Districts; Check Here

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in nine districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, and Una, for the next three days. The head of IMD (Shimla), Surender Paul, stated that this year’s rainfall has broken all previous records in the state, making it the highest rainfall year in the past 100 years.

Jul 27, 2023 07:55 IST

Himachal Pradesh Weather Updates: Cloudburst Washes Away School, Houses, Landslide Blocks NH5

A cloudburst in Rampur sub-division of Shimla district washed away a school, five houses, and agricultural land, while a landslide blocked National Highway 5 near Jhakri and Joeri areas, officials said on Wednesday. Since the monsoon began on June 24, Himachal Pradesh has seen 652 houses completely damaged, 6,686 partially damaged, along with 236 shops and 2,037 cow sheds.

Jul 27, 2023 07:53 IST

Rains News LIVE Updates: Rains Predicted in These Places in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, light to moderate rains, with the possibility of heavy rains at one or two places in Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions are forecasted on Thursday, owing to the active monsoon prevailing in most areas, officials at Jaipur Meteorological Centre told PTI.

Jul 27, 2023 07:51 IST

Karnataka Weather Updates: Met Dept Predicts More Showers in Next 2 Days

The Meteorological Department of Karnataka has predicted more rain in the next two days, with the possibility of continued rainfall for a week. Additionally, the reservoirs in the Cauvery and Krishna basins are currently filled at 60-70 per cent, with 227 tmc water flowing into them within a week.

Jul 27, 2023 07:49 IST

Rains Updates: 38 Dead Due to Rains This Monsoon, Says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

As torrential rains and floods continue to wreak havoc in various parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 38 people have died so far this season. In response to the ongoing rain and flood situation, the Chief Minister instructed officials to immediately carry out relief and rescue operations and laid stress on the need for precautionary measures to prevent further loss of life.

Jul 27, 2023 07:48 IST

Delhi Weather Updates: Yellow Alert in Delhi as Capital Witnesses Heavier Rains Than Normal This Monsoon

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for moderate rain on Thursday in Delhi. Over the next five to six days, intermittent showers are forecasted, with a gradual reduction in intensity expected. So far in July, Delhi has received 368.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 173.7 mm, and the average monthly rainfall is 195.8 mm. The heavy rain led to flooding, prompting the government to issue a flood warning and temporarily close schools.

Jul 27, 2023 07:46 IST

Rains News LIVE Updates: NDRF Stationed in Various Parts of Telangana

Incessant heavy rains in Telangana led to the inundation of low-lying areas, causing 60 families in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district to be relocated to relief camps on Wednesday. Warangal and other places also experienced flooding, with rivulets and streams overflowing, damaging roads and disrupting transportation between villages. A woman was swept away while crossing a swollen stream in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, as shown on TV channels. The Chief Secretary instructed District Collectors and police officers to remain vigilant, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been stationed in various parts of the state, ready to assist in case of emergencies.

Jul 27, 2023 07:45 IST

Weather Updates: Tourists Rescued Near Muthyala Dhara Waterfalls, Red Alert in 10 Dists

Over 40 tourists were stranded near Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district of Telangana due to heavy rainfall, prompting a rescue operation conducted by the NDRF team. The Met Centre of IMD its ‘impact based heavy rainfall warning for districts of Telangana’ issued a red alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy showers very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda and Adilabad districts.

Jul 27, 2023 07:41 IST

Rains News LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Mumbai, Schools and Colleges Shut

The BMC on Wednesday night announced the declaration of a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai on July 27. Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC, said that the safety of students is of utmost importance, hence the holiday was declared in response to the red alert. “In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority,” the statement read.

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Warangal.

As Mumbai experienced its wettest July ever on Wednesday, with a record 1,557.8 mm rainfall so far, with the previous record was 1,502 mm in July 2020, the IMD upgraded its ‘orange’ alert to ‘red’ due to incessant heavy rains with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon. The red alert predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, covering Mumbai city and suburban areas.

Latest News