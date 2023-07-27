Rains News LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Mumbai, Schools Shut; Heavy Showers Batter T'gana; HP Dists on Orange Alert

The BMC on Wednesday night announced the declaration of a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai on July 27. Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC, said that the safety of students is of utmost importance, hence the holiday was declared in response to the red alert. “In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority,” the statement read.