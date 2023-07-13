Weather LIVE Updates: 12 Dead in UP, 18 in Pb & Hry; Delhi Traffic Hit as River Yamuna Swells, Advisory Issued

Rain-battered Himachal Pradesh’s cold desert Lahaul-Spiti received 3,200 per cent excess rains and a minimum of 500 per cent excessive rainfall was witnessed in Kinnaur, an another high-altitude district.

These facts came to light at a meeting of the Department of Revenue and the Disaster Management Cell chaired by Principal Secretary, Revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma here regarding the prevailing situation in the state. Lahaul and Spiti are populated mainly by Buddhists, who breed sheep and goats and do agriculture.

The government has restored 2,800 of the total 4,800 affected water supply schemes. Similarly, most of the water pumping schemes have also been restored. Around 885 JCBs, tractors, tippers and dozers have been deployed to restore road connectivity as 33 bridges were damaged and washed away and over 1,100 roads were obstructed, an official statement said.