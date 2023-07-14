CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Delhi Flood News LIVE: Rain Predicted as River Yamuna Overflows, Red Alert in Faridabad; Red Fort, Schools, Colleges Shut

Live now

Delhi Flood News LIVE: Rain Predicted as River Yamuna Overflows, Red Alert in Faridabad; Red Fort, Schools, Colleges Shut

Delhi Flood News LIVE: Schools, colleges and Nigam Bodh Ghat have been shut, while Red Fort too has also been closed for visitors. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in Delhi for Friday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday.

Curated By: Pragati Pal & Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 08:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Flood News: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue residents from the low-lying areas around the swollen Yamuna river on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Flood News LIVE Updates: Some more areas in Delhi were submerged on Friday as the water level at Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 208.46 metres at 6 am. River Yamuna is flowing above highest flood level in Mathura, with water level at Shergarh being recorded at 176.57 metres. The Cyclone Warning Centre has issued a red alert for Yamuna in Faridabad as the water level at Manjhawali crossed all-time high flood level (which is 193.96 metres) and now stands at 194.01 metres. As the water reached ITO Red Light on Friday morning, Jamuna Bazar near Marghat Mandir, Yamuna Bazar Ghat area, Rind Road near IP College, Bhairon Marg, Mathura

Jul 14, 2023 08:49 IST

Mumbai Rain: Andheri Subway Closed Due to Waterlogging

“Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge and Captain Gore Marg SV road,” tweeted Mumbai Traffic Police.

Jul 14, 2023 08:41 IST

Delhi Metro News Today: Entry, Exit at Yamuna Bank Metro station Closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently closed due to waterlogging. “Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, an interchange facility is available,” DMRC tweeted.

Jul 14, 2023 08:35 IST

Delhi Flood Today: Waterlogging Near Supreme Court | WATCH

Heavy rainfall and an alarming rise in the water level of Yamuna has triggered a flood-like situation and severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

Jul 14, 2023 08:27 IST

Delhi Flood Today: Waterlogging in Shanti Van Area | WATCH

People faced problems due to waterlogging in Shanti Van area of Delhi. Various parts of the city reeling under flood as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage.

Jul 14, 2023 08:21 IST

Flood in Delhi: Trains Moving on Delhi-Shahadra Route Diverted

“In Delhi division, we have trains operations going smooth except Delhi-Shahadra line because of water level at Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge. These trains have been either short terminated or diverted via New Delhi-Shivaji Bridge section,” a senior railway official said.

Jul 14, 2023 08:14 IST

Flood News Delhi: 600 Mail/Express Trains of Northern Railway Cancelled for Next Six Days

“In entire northern railway, we have around 600 mail/express trains cancelled for next 6 days. Passengers are informed via SMS, advertisements and other mediums. They have been advised to plan their journey in advance and call helpline number in case they need any help,” said Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway.

Jul 14, 2023 08:12 IST

Delhi Weather: Light Showers on Friday, Yellow Alert for Saturday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in Delhi on Friday. A yellow alert has been issued for Saturday in the national capital.

Jul 14, 2023 08:09 IST

Delhi Flood Today: Red Fort Closed for Visitors Due to Waterlogging

Red Fort has been closed to visitors due to severe waterlogging in and around nearby areas due to heavy rainfall. Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium was also submerged.

Jul 14, 2023 08:06 IST

Himachal Flood: Road Connectivity of Manali-Chandigarh National Highway Restored

“Our relief and rescue work is being done on a war footing in the entire district. Around 1800 plus transformers were affected by the floods out of which 50% have been restored by the Electricity Department. Road connectivity of the Manali-Chandigarh national highway stretch via Kandi-Kataula road has been restored,” Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu was quoted by ANI as saying.

Jul 14, 2023 08:05 IST

Himachal Pradesh Flood: Relief Materials Delivered to Affected Areas

Relief materials were delivered to the flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter.

Jul 14, 2023 08:04 IST

Flood News: Flood Situation Worsens in Some Parts of Assam

Flood situation in Chirang and Bongaigaon districts of Assam has worsened after an increase in water level of Brahmaputra river due to incessant rainfall across different parts of the state.

Jul 14, 2023 08:02 IST

Delhi Flood Today: Waterlogging in Anguri Bagh Area Near Red Fort

Waterlogging was reported in the Anguri Bagh area near Red Fort in Delhi due to heavy rainfall.

Jul 14, 2023 08:01 IST

Flood News Delhi: List of Areas Inundated

Flooding and waterlogging were reported from areas like – Yamuna Bazar near Marghat Mandir, Yamuna Bazar Ghat, Ring Road near IP college, Bhairon Marg and Mathura Road near Supreme Court in Delhi due to increase in the water level of Yamuna and drains back flowing following heavy rain.

Jul 14, 2023 08:00 IST

Delhi Rain: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall in Some Areas

According to a three-hour rain forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds are expected in Southeast and Northeast NCR.

IMD forecast for Delhi. (Image/News18)
Jul 14, 2023 07:58 IST

Red Alert Issued by CWC for Yamuna River in Faridabad

CWC has issued Red Alert for Yamuna River in Faridabad as water level at Manjhawali crossed all time flood level of 193.96m and was recorded at 194.01m. Current Water level at Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge was recorded 208.46m at 6:00 am today.

Jul 14, 2023 07:57 IST

Delh Rain: ITO Road Waterlogged | WATCH

People faced problems due to waterlogging on ITO road due to increases in the water level of Yamuna.

Jul 14, 2023 07:56 IST

Delhi Flood: Waterlogging Near Rajghat | WATCH

Waterlogging has continued near Rajghat due to rise in the water level of Yamuna river following heavy rains in Delhi.

Road near Supreme Court, ITO and Pushta road were all indundated. Officials said that it is not just Yamuna’s water that has caused flood-like situation but the drain water overflowing and backflowing in many areas.

Keeping the view the situation in the national capital, 16 NDRF teams have been deployed, schools, colleges and even Nigam Bodh Ghat have been shut. Red Fort has also been closed for visitors. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in Delhi for Friday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday. Delhi hospitals have also kept beds vacant for emergency cases.

The operations of the Northern Railways remain suspended. About 600 mail express trains have been cancelled for next six days.

