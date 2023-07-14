Delhi Flood News LIVE: Rain Predicted as River Yamuna Overflows, Red Alert in Faridabad; Red Fort, Schools, Colleges Shut

Live now
Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 08:49 IST
Delhi Flood News LIVE Updates: Some more areas in Delhi were submerged on Friday as the water level at Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 208.46 metres at 6 am. River Yamuna is flowing above highest flood level in Mathura, with water level at Shergarh being recorded at 176.57 metres. The Cyclone Warning Centre has issued a red alert for Yamuna in Faridabad as the water level at Manjhawali crossed all-time high flood level (which is 193.96 metres) and now stands at 194.01 metres. As the water reached ITO Red Light on Friday morning, Jamuna Bazar near Marghat Mandir, Yamuna Bazar Ghat area, Rind Road near IP College, Bhairon Marg, Mathura
“Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge and Captain Gore Marg SV road,” tweeted Mumbai Traffic Police.
Super heavy rains. Andheri Subway flooded and shut. #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/yQg0FXKIyz
— Chin S. (@chin80) July 14, 2023
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently closed due to waterlogging. “Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, an interchange facility is available,” DMRC tweeted.
Heavy rainfall and an alarming rise in the water level of Yamuna has triggered a flood-like situation and severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-NCR.
#WATCH Flood situation in Delhi | Heavy rainfall & increase in Yamuna river’s water level triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi; visuals from near Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/45SViam4lQ
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
People faced problems due to waterlogging in Shanti Van area of Delhi. Various parts of the city reeling under flood as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage.
#WATCH | Latest visuals from Shanti Van area of Delhi; people face problems due to water-logging situation.
Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water… pic.twitter.com/5XmKxYSk7r
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
“In Delhi division, we have trains operations going smooth except Delhi-Shahadra line because of water level at Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge. These trains have been either short terminated or diverted via New Delhi-Shivaji Bridge section,” a senior railway official said.
“In entire northern railway, we have around 600 mail/express trains cancelled for next 6 days. Passengers are informed via SMS, advertisements and other mediums. They have been advised to plan their journey in advance and call helpline number in case they need any help,” said Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in Delhi on Friday. A yellow alert has been issued for Saturday in the national capital.
Red Fort has been closed to visitors due to severe waterlogging in and around nearby areas due to heavy rainfall. Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium was also submerged.
“Our relief and rescue work is being done on a war footing in the entire district. Around 1800 plus transformers were affected by the floods out of which 50% have been restored by the Electricity Department. Road connectivity of the Manali-Chandigarh national highway stretch via Kandi-Kataula road has been restored,” Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu was quoted by ANI as saying.
Relief materials were delivered to the flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh Flood | Relief materials were delivered to the flood-affected areas of the state by the Air Force helicopter. (13.07) pic.twitter.com/U0VskPEsGa
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
Flood situation in Chirang and Bongaigaon districts of Assam has worsened after an increase in water level of Brahmaputra river due to incessant rainfall across different parts of the state.
#WATCH | Assam: Flood situation in districts–Chirang & Bongaigaon after an increase in water level of Brahmaputra river due to incessant rainfall in different parts across the state. pic.twitter.com/xiHsBsiIeD
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
Waterlogging was reported in the Anguri Bagh area near Red Fort in Delhi due to heavy rainfall.
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in the Anguri Bagh area near Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/e4nQ3CtwMW
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
Flooding and waterlogging were reported from areas like – Yamuna Bazar near Marghat Mandir, Yamuna Bazar Ghat, Ring Road near IP college, Bhairon Marg and Mathura Road near Supreme Court in Delhi due to increase in the water level of Yamuna and drains back flowing following heavy rain.
According to a three-hour rain forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds are expected in Southeast and Northeast NCR.
CWC has issued Red Alert for Yamuna River in Faridabad as water level at Manjhawali crossed all time flood level of 193.96m and was recorded at 194.01m. Current Water level at Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge was recorded 208.46m at 6:00 am today.
People faced problems due to waterlogging on ITO road due to increases in the water level of Yamuna.
#WATCH Delhi: People face problems due to water-logging situation on ITO road due to the increase in the water level of the Yamuna River. pic.twitter.com/XEOY6F4BGl
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
Waterlogging has continued near Rajghat due to rise in the water level of Yamuna river following heavy rains in Delhi.
#WATCH | Flood situation in Delhi: Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/SPoYGtIhBi
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
Keeping the view the situation in the national capital, 16 NDRF teams have been deployed, schools, colleges and even Nigam Bodh Ghat have been shut. Red Fort has also been closed for visitors. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in Delhi for Friday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday. Delhi hospitals have also kept beds vacant for emergency cases.
The operations of the Northern Railways remain suspended. About 600 mail express trains have been cancelled for next six days.