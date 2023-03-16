Weather Today: Drizzles, Cool Breeze Bring Down Temp in Mumbai; Rain Relief On Cards for Delhi, North India

After sizzling for a few days at close to 40 Degree Celcius, Mumbai received light drizzle, accompanied by thunderstorm on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, giving a slight respite to Mumbaikars. Delhi, too, is expected to get some relief from the rising mercury with India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying that Delhi-NCR region is expected to receive some rainfall by the start of the weekend, giving a wet start to the week.

The IMD mentioned that Mumbai’s rainfall was even below the permissible limit and was the result of the interaction of dry and wet wind. The IMD also added that parts of Maharashtra would receive slight rainfall over the next three to four days.

Delhi

Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Thursday. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, has also alerted about forecast rain activity in Delhi-NCR for the next four to five days.

According to city’s primary station in Safdarjung, on Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal and highest of the year so far, against 33.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

Rain Alert in UP

Several major cities across Uttar Pradesh like Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad remained cloudy on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department said that the Western Disturbance changed the weather graph in Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department said that the disturbance triggered movement of clouds was seen in this weather on Wednesday. IMD has also informed that several major cities in Uttar Pradesh might receive rainfall on Thursday.

Snowfall In Uttarakhand

The sudden snowfall in Uttarkashi region has changed the weather scenario in the hills. For the past few days, several places of Uttarakhand have been receiving incessant rains. IMD predicts that the region may remain for and receive more rain over the next few days.

