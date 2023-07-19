Weather Update Today LIVE: Delhi, Mumbai Off to a Rainy Start to the Week; Yellow Alert Issued In Several Places

Weather Update Today LIVE: Amidst a flood-like situation in Delhi, the sky remained overcast on Wednesday morning with changes of heavy rainfall across Delhi. On Tuesday, the weather department had predicted moderate rainfall across city, accompanied by a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, and a maximum of 34.2 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, Mumbaikars had a rainy start to the week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to continue receiving light to heavy