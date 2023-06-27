Weather News LIVE: Mumbai, Thane Warned of 'Localised Flooding', Overnight Rain Hits Region

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 07:30 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather News LIVE Updates: Overnight rains lashed Mumbai, Thane and other suburbs, while Delhi too witnessed rain early on the morning. The India Meteorological Department’s forecast around 10:30 pm on Monday had stated that moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Jalna during next 3-4 hours. A weather enthusiast, Rohan Halankar, tweeted that Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas will witness heavy rains from June 29 till July 2, leading to “localised flooding”. He advised residents to plan their journey accordingly, adding that the
The coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today.
The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the eBay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, an IMD official said on Sunday.
After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added.
Good Morning Mumbai! The city woke up to rains being recorded all across Mumbai and adjoining areas namely Thane. Many areas saw isolated heavy rain spells too.
#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai
(Visuals from Western Express Highway) pic.twitter.com/oQlCgtPg1h
— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023
The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert warning heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday morning even as showers continue to lash several areas in the state.
As per IMD, heavy (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) rainfall with extremely heavy rain (more than 204.5 mm) and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in east Madhya Pradesh.
The alert is valid till Tuesday morning, it stated. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also very likely at isolated places in west Madhya Pradesh, the alert stated.