Weather News LIVE: Mumbai, Thane Warned of 'Localised Flooding', Overnight Rain Hits Region

The coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the eBay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, an IMD official said on Sunday.

After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added.