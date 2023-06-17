Weather News LIVE: Monsoon Unaffected By Cyclone Biparjoy, to Head Deeper into Southern Peninsula From June 18 | Check City Forecast

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 07:37 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather News LIVE: After experiencing a slight delay in its arrival over Kerala, the southwest monsoon is now poised to progress deeper into the southern peninsula and eastern regions of the country starting from Sunday.
The onset of monsoon is likely to bring relief to many major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata from the scorching sun.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Cyclone Biparjoy has completely detached itself from the monsoonal flow and will have no impact on the progress of the seasonal rainfall system. Read More
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over southeast Rajasthan on June 17 and 18 and 19 and over.
The weather agency further predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over southwest Rajasthan on June 18.
IMD predicted light rainfall accompanied with gusty winds in Indore and Ujjain districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours due to cyclone Biparjoy.
The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and winds over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the week.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week,” the weather report said.
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for Northeast, East and Northwest India till June 19. The forecast also said the conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over parts of south Peninsular and East India and adjoining areas from June 18-21.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted that rains are likely to intensify in Kerala from Sunday onwards. Yello Alert has been issued in the Idukki district for Sunday and Monday.
According to a PTI report, meteorologists on Friday said that the remnant of cyclone Biparjoy might bring rain over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from Sunday. It might also help the monsoon advance over east India.
“Had Cyclone Biparjoy moved north-westwards towards Oman, it would have affected the monsoonal flow,” he said.
According to Mohapatra, the cyclone’s presence in the Arabian Sea had a positive impact on the advancement of the monsoon. As it lingered over the southeast Arabian Sea, it strengthened the cross-equatorial flow, aiding the progress of the monsoon.
Between June 18 and 21, conditions were becoming favorable for the southwest monsoon to further advance over additional areas of the south peninsula, east India, and nearby regions.
Initially, Cyclone Biparjoy caused a delay in the onset of the monsoon and weakened its intensity. This occurred as the cyclone drew moisture and convection away from the monsoon system. The southwest monsoon hit India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala against the normal date of June 1.
Research shows that a delay in the onset of monsoon over Kerala does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India.
India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.
El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.