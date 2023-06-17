Weather News LIVE: Monsoon Unaffected By Cyclone Biparjoy, to Head Deeper into Southern Peninsula From June 18 | Check City Forecast

Read more

“Had Cyclone Biparjoy moved north-westwards towards Oman, it would have affected the monsoonal flow,” he said.

According to Mohapatra, the cyclone’s presence in the Arabian Sea had a positive impact on the advancement of the monsoon. As it lingered over the southeast Arabian Sea, it strengthened the cross-equatorial flow, aiding the progress of the monsoon.

Between June 18 and 21, conditions were becoming favorable for the southwest monsoon to further advance over additional areas of the south peninsula, east India, and nearby regions.

Initially, Cyclone Biparjoy caused a delay in the onset of the monsoon and weakened its intensity. This occurred as the cyclone drew moisture and convection away from the monsoon system. The southwest monsoon hit India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala against the normal date of June 1.

Research shows that a delay in the onset of monsoon over Kerala does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India.

India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.

El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.