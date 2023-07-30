Weather LIVE Updates: Rain Alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal & Mumbai; Relief Efforts Ramp Up in Telangana As Showers Subside

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 08:28 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather News LIVE Updates: Daily life remained disrupted in the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where a fresh spell of rains hindered the relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas. The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on Sunday. Meanwhile, the relief and rescue efforts gained momentum in flood-affected Telangana after showers subsided on Sunday, after wreaking havoc and causing over 18 deaths. In Mumbai, light to moderate rainfall is predicted for the next four days, as stock in the seven lakes
Heavy rains lashed Jaipur which left the city flooded. Rains started lashing the city from early morning hours and continued till late evening, according to the India Meterological Department.
A house collapsed in Jaipur due to heavy rains.
Water was seen flowing like a river on the city’s busiest roads such as Jal Mahal Road, Tonk Road, Sikar Road and M.I. Road. Even in the walled city, the road was flooded up to one-and-a-half feet. The Dravyavati river also was seen flowing with full force while railway tracks were seen submerged in water at the Jaipur Junction.
Breach of a lake inundated few residential areas in Warangal, the second biggest city of Telangana after Hyderabad. The lake embankment developed a small breach on Pothana Nagar side after the water body received huge inflows as a result of incessant rains in the region for last few days.
The embankment breached for 10 to 15 feet inundating adjacent Pothana Nagar, Rajiv Colony, and Saraswati Colony. Police and municipal authorities alerted people.
As the water level is likely to rise further, residents were asked to move to safe places.
Yesterday night at around 8:40 pm we issued a third warning level. Today, the Godavari water level reached 56 feet at 10:00 pm. We are prepared to overcome the situation even if the Godavari flow comes up to 60 feet. We have already arranged rehabilitation centers and NDRF teams: Bhadrachalam RDO, Madhavi.
#WATCH | Yesterday night at around 8:40 pm we issued a third warning level. Today, the Godavari water level reached 56 feet at 10:00 pm. We are prepared to overcome the situation even if the Godavari flow comes up to 60 feet. We have already arranged rehabilitation centres and… pic.twitter.com/Gnafa6SkdO
— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023
The IMD issued an advisory asking tourists to “avoid traveling, if possible, and follow the guidelines issued by the departments concerned. Take adequate safety measures” while traveling to Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts.
Heavy rains lashed Uttarakhand on Saturday, causing rivers to swell and houses to inundate, while daily life was disrupted following a landslide and cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh. Relief efforts gained momentum in Telangana after showers came to a halt in many parts of the state, days after wreaking havoc and causing over 18 deaths in the past week. READ MORE
The monsoon has so far claimed 187 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday. According to HPSDMA, till now 34 people are missing and 215 people have been injured. 702 houses have been damaged, besides 7161 houses partially damaged in the state. 241 shops have been damaged while 2218 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods.
“So far a loss of 5620.22 crores rupees has been estimated. There have been 72 incidents of landslides in the state besides 52 incidents of flash floods,” HPSDMA said.
Over 650 roads including three national highways are closed.
As per BMC’s data from Saturday morning, the stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai stood at 71.84 per cent of their total capacity.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai for the next four days, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday.
Forty of total 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have so far received deficient rainfall this monsoon season, according to data shared by the local Indian Meteorological Centre. These 40 districts have received deficient rainfall from the onset of monsoon in the first week of June till July 28, the India Meteorological Centre Lucknow data showed. The majority of these districts fall in the eastern UP region.
Kaushambi, Kushinagar and Deoria districts received almost 70 per cent less rainfall as compared to their Long Period Average (LPA). Santkabirnagar, Pilibhit, Mirzapur, Shrawasti, Chandauli, Basti are some other districts that received very sparse rains. Lack of rains has started worrying the farmers preparing for their kharif plantation of paddy and maize. Menthol is another crop which is likely to suffer damage due to less rains, experts say.
Incessant rainfall hit normal life in Jaipur where many areas faced waterlogging on Saturday.
Rains have been pounding the district since Friday night, leaving many areas around Sikar Road and Jal Mahal submerged.
People faced problems due to accumulation of water in many other low-lying areas and roads. Rainwater accumulated on Tonk Road, SMS Hospital premises, B2 Bypass, Jawahar Nagar, Vidyadhar Nagar among others. Rainwater entered the basement of the government hospital in Gangauri Bazar.
Several houses in Nankhari and Kotgarh areas of Shimla district are at risk of sinking due to incessant rains in the area, officials said on Saturday.
The district administration plans to rope in geological experts to ascertain the reason behind the sinking land in six panchayats in these areas, they said.
Continuous rains over the past few days have led to the sinking of land in a few villages in six panchayats with several families evacuated to safer places, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI.
Heavy overnight rains continued here till Saturday noon, swelling rivers and drains which inundated several houses and roads.
The incessant rains caused inconvenience to residents of the Kauria area here who had to remove water, slush and garbage from their homes with the help of the Municipal Corporation, Kotdwar SDM Pramod Kumar said.
A culvert connecting the city to the Gabbar Singh camp of the Garhwal Rifles also got damaged, affecting the movement of army vehicles, officials said. Work to repair the broken culvert is underway, the SDM said.
At least 18 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents due to the downpour that lashed Telangana during the past week, officials said.
Relief work gained momentum on Saturday as rainfall came to a halt in many parts of the state. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao supervised the relief operations during the day speaking to ministers and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, an official release said Saturday night.
A senior official told PTI that 16 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, while bodies of two villagers who were washed away in floods in a stream in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district two days ago were found on Saturday, police said.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east, northeast and east central India during the next 4-5 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
In its bulletin, the weather agency predicted that in northwest India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and east Rajasthan on Saturday and August 2. Additionally, west Uttar Pradesh will experience this rainfall on August 1 and 2, while Uttarakhand will have it till August 2. East Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness rainfall till August 1.
In Central India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till July 31, west Madhya Pradesh on August 1 and 2, and Vidarbha on August 2.
With formation of a fresh low pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD on Saturday forecast heavy downpour in north and interior parts of the state.
It forecast heavy rainfall at some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal districts on Sunday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal on July 31 due to the impact of the low pressure, the IMD said.
