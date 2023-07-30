Weather LIVE Updates: Rain Alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal & Mumbai; Relief Efforts Ramp Up in Telangana As Showers Subside

Heavy rains lashed Jaipur which left the city flooded. Rains started lashing the city from early morning hours and continued till late evening, according to the India Meterological Department.

A house collapsed in Jaipur due to heavy rains.

Water was seen flowing like a river on the city’s busiest roads such as Jal Mahal Road, Tonk Road, Sikar Road and M.I. Road. Even in the walled city, the road was flooded up to one-and-a-half feet. The Dravyavati river also was seen flowing with full force while railway tracks were seen submerged in water at the Jaipur Junction.