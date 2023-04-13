Delhi Braces for Heatwave in April End, Issues Guidelines for Schools; Rain Brings Down Mercury in Mumbai

Although Delhi has not experienced any heatwave days in April thus far, meteorology officials caution that the period between April 16 and May 31 is susceptible to heatwave conditions. On April 16, the India Meteorological Department predicts a day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.

According to a report in TOI, Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, registered 13 heatwave days between March and May 2022, the highest number in the past 11 years. During the same period, certain parts of Delhi encountered 33 heatwave days, including Mungeshpur, Pitampura, Najafgarh, and the Commonwealth Games Village.

These regions are hotter than others due to several factors such as insufficient green cover, urbanization, the clustering of concrete structures, the rise in greenhouse gases, and the emissions from vehicles and domestic appliances.

The meteorological department said that even though the city has not been gripped by a heatwave so far, it might happen later this month. “Most heatwave days occur between April 16 and May 31," a Met official was quoted as saying to TOI.

Govt Issues Guidelines

The Delhi Government has issued guidelines for schools in anticipation of upcoming heat waves in the national capital. News agency ANI reported that according to a circular by the government, all schools recognized under the Directorate of Education in Delhi must take measures to ensure the well-being of their students during the ongoing summer season.

Specifically, schools must avoid student assemblies during the afternoon shift due to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, which could harm the health of children and adolescents. Additionally, all schools must provide drinking water to students and give them water breaks during classes. The circular applies to all government, government-aided, and private unaided schools recognized under the Directorate of Education.

What Is A Heatwave

According to IMD, a day is classified as a heatwave day when the highest temperature reaches a minimum of 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees higher than the average temperature. Additionally, a day is considered a heatwave day when the maximum temperature reaches 45 degrees Celsius or above. If the temperature rises 6.5 degrees above normal, it is classified as a “severe" heatwave.

Lightning, Thunderstorms in Some Parts of Mumbai

On Wednesday night, Mumbai experienced thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rainfall in certain areas. The temperature in the city, including the suburban regions, dropped as a result of occasional light showers.

Mumbaikars shared images and clips of the rainfall on Twitter, as the city welcomed its initial unexpected downpour for the month of April 2023. The rain has intensified throughout the region, accompanied by robust gusts of wind bringing down the sweltering heat in the coastal city

