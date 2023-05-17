Light Rain Expected in Delhi-NCR Today, Dust Storm Takes Air Quality to 'Very Poor' Category

The minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Wednesday, a degree below the season’s average, reported the India Meteorological Department. The residents woke up to a comparatively cool and cloudy weather conditions.

Delhi-NCR has been witnessing dusty winds lately, and as per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ongoing dust storm is expected to persist till May 18.

The air quality, however, was in the "very poor" category. Central Pollution Control Board data showed Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 395 at 9 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Thunderstorm/ Dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, pic.twitter.com/SlBuBPDdbv— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2023

The weather office has predicted dust storm or thunderstorm during the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 47 per cent.

Many areas, including Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, and NCR (Loni Dehat), can expect thunderstorms, dust storms, along with light to moderate rain. These weather conditions will be accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 30 to 50 km/h. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain would occur in isolated places of North Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak and Kharkhoda of Haryana, and Baraut, Bagpat and Khekra of Uttar Pradesh, the weather office said. Forecast of extreme weather.#Heatwave #weather #Duststorm #Rainfall #IMD #india@moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/ZXc0y9eINZ— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 15, 2023 The Meteorological office has issued a yellow warning indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds. These conditions are expected to occur at one or two locations in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, and Khurda districts until 8:30 am on Wednesday.