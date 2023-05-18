After 42°C on Wednesday, Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Cool Morning Fuelled By Rain; IMD Says Relief to be Short-Lived

After days of sweltering heat, Delhi woke up to a rainy morning with cold breeze, which initially brought down the morning heat in the Delhi-NCR region.
According to a an IMD forecast, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds ranging from 40-60 km/h is expected to persist over the entire Delhi region and its adjoining areas, including Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana), as well as Kandhla, Baraut, and Bagpat (Uttar Pradesh).
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.Visuals from Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/4mdlObLYAv
— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023
Hot weather conditions prevailed in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of the three states.
Thunder squall with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of *NCR* ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Palwal, Nuh (Haryana).— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2023
On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celicius while Haryana’s Hisar recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.
Sweltering heat also prevailed in Mahendergarh, which recorded a high of 42.1 degrees Celsius.
Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.
Ambala recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, Panchkula recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani’s maximum temperature settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius.