After 42°C on Wednesday, Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Cool Morning Fuelled By Rain; IMD Says Relief to be Short-Lived

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of the three states.

Thunder squall with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of *NCR* ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Palwal, Nuh (Haryana).— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2023

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celicius while Haryana’s Hisar recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Sweltering heat also prevailed in Mahendergarh, which recorded a high of 42.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, Panchkula recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani’s maximum temperature settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius.