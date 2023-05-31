Yellow Alert Issued as Rain Continues in Delhi; Bengaluru, 10 Other Karnataka Districts on Alert

Delhiites woke up to another rainy morning on Wednesday as the weather department issued a ‘yellow’ alert and warned of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas due to rains. Partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers are expected during the day.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below season’s average, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Due to intermittent rainfall, the month of May, which is historically the hottest month of the summer season for Delhi, has been comparatively cooler.

With spells of light to moderate rainfall, waterlogging was also reported in several parts of the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 99 (satisfactory).

A severe thunderstorm reaching speed up to 80 kilometres per hour and rain hit the national capital on Tuesday evening, affecting vehicular movement and leading to diversion of many flights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said another western disturbance is likely to bring storms and rain to the northern plains, including Delhi, over the next few days.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to remain below the 40-degree mark until June 5. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Delhi experienced moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speed of 70-80 kilometres per hour, the Met office said. As gusty winds blew across the city, many pedestrians rushed for shelter as it began to rain while vehicular traffic was also affected.

“Due to bad weather in Delhi, 10 Delhi-bound flights were diverted (nine from Jaipur and one from Lucknow) between 6:25 pm and 8 pm," an airport official said.

Bengaluru

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and ten other districts in Karnataka for two consecutive days until May 31.

According to the Bengaluru division of the weather department, there is a possibility of subways getting inundated, minor traffic congestion, and fallen trees in certain areas. Commuters are advised to remain cautious.

The districts that are under the yellow alert are:

Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Rural

Chikkaballapur

Kolar

Mandya

Tumakuru

Hassan

Mysuru

Chamarajanagar

Kodagu

Dakshina Kannada

The rain in Bengaluru subsided at 10:30 pm on Tuesday after several hours of heavy rain. However, the alert remains in place. Until 5:30 pm on Tuesday, Bengaluru had received a total of 19mm of rain. Areas such as Bellandur, which is known for its tech corridors, experienced waterlogging. Reports also indicate that underpasses near Sankey Road and Lingarajapuram were waterlogged yesterday evening.

The IMD has warned of possible waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and power cuts due to the rain. People are advised to take precautions and stay safe during this time.

top videos

Here are some tips for staying safe during heavy rain: