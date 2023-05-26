Weather Update: Relief for Delhi as IMD Predicts More Rain; Yellow Alert Issued in Bihar, Himachal

In a major respite from the heat, the national capital was lashed by rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said such conditions are likely to prevail in Delhi over the next few days and no heatwave is predicted until May 30.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, some places in Delhi are likely to experience partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 36 degrees and 21 degrees, respectively.

Under the influence of a western disturbance over the western Himalayan region, thunderstorms and sporadic rain are likely in northwest India, including Delhi and its surrounding areas over the next two to three days, the IMD said on Wednesday.

According to an India Today report, some parts of Bihar including Patna, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jamui, Vamiki Nagar and surrounding areas also witnessed rainfall in the last 48 hours which brought momentary relief from the scorching heat.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the state, predicting thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph on Friday.

Rainfall is expected to continue in South Bihar till Friday, and in North-East Bihar till Sunday. The maximum temperature across major parts of the state is likely to hover around 34-38 degrees till May 27.

According to a PTI report, several parts of Himachal Pradesh also received moderate to heavy rain along with lightning and thunderstorms. The rainfall triggered landslides which disrupted vehicular traffic and power supply in several parts of the state.

Eleven roads were closed for traffic in Sirmaur, three in Kullu, two each in Chamba and Shimla and one road was closed in Kangra.

The local meteorological centre issued a ‘yellow’ alert, predicting thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places from May 26 to 28. Places in lower areas are expected to witness light showers on Friday with rain and thunderstorms at isolated places in the lower and mid-hills from May 27 to 29.