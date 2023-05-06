Weather Updates: Cyclone to Bring Rainfall in These States; Pleasant Days for Mumbai, Delhi

As India witnesses peculiar weather in April and May, the India Meteorological Department has predicted sunny days for a few states and heavy rainfall for others. Both capital cities of Delhi and Mumbai are likely to experience cloudy skies and moderate rainfall.

“A cyclonic storm is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 8," the IMD said, adding that heavy rainfall is likely in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Sunday till Wednesday. West Bengal and Odisha too will be affected.

The weather department said that during the cyclone, there is also a possibility of wind blowing at a speed of 40-50 kmph in the surrounding areas. A report in Hindustan stated that the wind speed may also cross 70. Wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting to 80 kmph are very likely from May 10 onwards, the report added.

Mumbai Weather

In its May 4 forecast, the IMD had stated that Mumbai and some parts of Maharashtra would experience light to moderate rainfall and may also witness thunderstorms for the next few days until May 8.

Mumbai’s temperature on Friday was 28.6 degree Celsius, while the humidity was 70 per cent. A report in The Free Press Journal stated that Mumbai would see partly cloudy sky to calm summer heat.

There is even a possibility of light rain/ thundershower in the next 24-48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 34°C and 26 °C respectively, the report added.

