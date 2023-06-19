Weather Updates: Killer Heatwave in UP & Bihar, Nearly 100 Dead; Heavy Rain in Chennai, Rajasthan Flooded

While the state of Uttar Pradesh reels under extreme heatwave with no relief in sight due to delayed monsoon, the death toll due to severe heat increases by the day. As many as 57 people admitted to the Ballia district hospital died in the last four days. At least 100 deaths were reported from three states - UP, Bihar and Odisha, due to intense heat.

On the other hand, heavy rains lashed Chennai in the wee hours of Monday. Heavy rainfall also lashed parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Weather Updates

An on-duty traffic policeman in Ayodhya also died after fainting due to severe heat on Sunday.

While 45 people died in Bihar, Odisha reported one death till Sunday, with unconfirmed reports of 20 heat-related deaths.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the heat wave/severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue in Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh for the next two days and will gradually abate from June 20.

At least 83 fatalities have been reported from UP’s Ballia district since June 11, of which, 57 are confirmed heat-related deaths.

Ballia recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5°C on Sunday.

On the other hand, Cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rains in some regions of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

At least five people died due to rain-related tragedies as heavy downpours continued to lash Barmer, Jalore and Sirohi districts of Rajasthan.





“There is a flood-like situation in Barmer, Jalore and Sirohi districts due to heavy rainfall,'" state disaster and relief secretary PC Kishan was quoted as saying by TOI.

Parts of North Gujarat also received extremely heavy rains and thousands of people residing in low-lying areas in Banaskantha and Patan districts were relocated.

According to the weather office, a decrease in heavy rainfall activity is very likely in southwest parts of Rajasthan from Sunday night onwards.

Heavy rainfall lashed Chennai which has continued since the wee hours of Monday morning.

