Weather Updates: Red Alert in Mumbai Amid Heavy Rains; Central Team To Visit Telangana For Flood Relief Ops

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts over east, northeast and central India as heavy to very heavy rainfalls have been predicted in the region during the next 4-5 days. The weather body’s forecast also shows moderate to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh Konkan and Goa.

Isolated heavy showers are also expected in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan, as per IMD’s weather predictions.

Meanwhile, a Central Team will visit Telangana on Monday to assess the damage caused by floods in the state following the recent heavy rains.

Northern India

IMD predicted light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall on Monday in northwest India, with isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and east Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, light to moderate scattered showers, with isolated heavy rainfall are expected over East Uttar Pradesh from July 30 to August 3 while West Uttar Pradesh will receive rainfall on August 1 and 2.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Rains

The IMD on Sunday issued yellow alerts in several districts of Uttarakhand as heavy rain is likely to continue to lash the flood-battered state. Heavy rains are expected in Haridwar, Pauri, Rudhraprayag, and Chamoli. Uttarakhand is predicted to experience rainfall from August 1 to 3

Reportedly, traffic movement on the Badrinath highway was blocked as boulders stuck in the road after incessant rains.

Meanwhile, danger continues for Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains trigger landslides. IMD advised tourists against travelling to Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, and Kinnaur among others amid weather warnings.

Delhi and Mumbai weather updates

Delhi continued to receive heavy rains as IMD issued a yellow alert in the NCR from July 28 to July 30. Rainfall is likely over Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and other nearby cities in NCR as well in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, IMD issued a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the financial capital.

Mumbai reportedly received around 97% of the season’s average rainfall at 2,318 mm after heavy spells in the last two days.

Madhya Pradesh

Northwest Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers. The weather forecast for August 2 indicates isolated very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh.

Eastern India weather updates

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are predicted to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. Gangetic West Bengal is also expected to experience similar weather conditions from July 30 to August 2.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, and Kandhamal on July 31 due to the impact of the low pressure in Odisha, the IMD said

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience rainfall on August 3.

North-Eastern India

Assam, Meghalaya, and several regions of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also predicted to witness isolated very heavy rainfall from August 1 to 3.

Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience isolated very heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3.

Southern India

In Karnataka, the weather forecast shows chances of isolated heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3. On the other hand, the southern state of Tamil Nadu is set to experience hot and humid weather conditions on July 30 and 31.

Telangana relief operation

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Telangana on July 31 to assess the damage caused by floods in the state following the recent heavy rains.

The team will be led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Advisor Kunal Satyarthi and would consist of representatives of ministries/departments of Agriculture, Finance, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport and Highways and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).