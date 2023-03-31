Weather Updates: Delhi Waterlogged After Thunderstorm, Rain Alert in Northwest India & K’taka

Heavy rain led to waterlogging in parts of the national capital after a thunderstorm late Thursday evening. Over 20 flights were diverted from Delhi airport till 8 pm on March 30.

The unexpected weather conditions forced diverted flights to land at nearby airports like Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun and Chandigarh.

On March 25, Delhi witnessed the highest rainfall in a single day in March in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rain Forecast For Northwest India

The IMD has predicted isolated hailstorms over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand and East Rajasthan for Friday. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

For Central India, the IMD predicted rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Friday.

In the east, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal & Sikkim till April 1st.

The Northeast too is likely to witness moderate rainfall. Widespread light/moderate rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura till April 2nd. Rain alert also for Arunachal Pradesh till Sunday.

Rain Alert For the South

Light isolated rainfall/thunderstorm is predicted for at least five days starting March 30 for the northern parts of Karnataka, according to an IMD press release.

The IMD also said very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated parts across Tamil Nadu. The Nilgiris district witnessed over 30 cm rainfall while 10 cm rain was recorded in Erode district.

“Significant amount on rainfall in Kerala. Heavy rains in Ambalavayal (Wayanad district), Kanjirappally (Kottayam district), Mannarkkad (Palakkad district), Vythiri (Wayanad district), and Neryamangalam (Ernakulam district),” the IMD said.

IMD’s Advisory for Farmers

The IMD issued an advisory for farmers urging them to postpone harvesting of matured crops in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Complete the harvesting of matured crops in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during clear weather,” the IMD said.

