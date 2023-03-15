'Went For Quality Time But...': How First Goa Trip Turned into a Nightmare | Delhi Tourists Recall Horror

A tourist family from Delhi that was allegedly attacked with swords and knives during their first Goa trip recently recalled the terrifying incident pledging to never visit the beach vacation destination again. They were staying at a resort named ‘Spazio Leisure’ near the beach when they were brutally attacked by some people, reports said.

In an interview with The Indian Express, 24-year-old Jatin Sharma blamed a staffer of the hotel they were staying in during their 4-day stay. “This was my first time in Goa and the way I was assaulted with knives and belts, I will never be able to visit the place again," he said.

Recounting the horror further, he said, “We checked into the hotel on March 5 and one of the staff members passed an indecent comment. Soon after, we had a fallout with them and the hotel suspended him for the period of our stay."

Sharma claimed that the male staff member threatened the family for raising a complaint against him. When Sharma and his family were outside the resort, the suspended staffer, Royston Dias alias Roshan, along with at least three others, started an argument that later led to an attack with knives and swords on the family.

A video of the horrific incident has been doing rounds on social media. A group of miscreants can be seen attacking Jatin and his family members in the clip, while a woman cries for help.

According to Sharma, his uncle and 59-year-old father tried to intervene and were also attacked in the process. The family is currently recovering back at their place in Greater Noida. “My uncle sustained a cut on his right palm and my father suffered multiple injuries on his right hand,” Sharma said.

Sharing the ordeal on Instagram, Jatin’s family member had explained, “After an altercation with the staff, the resort discharged them from the duties. Shortly after, when the family was taking a bath in the pool, one of the members spotted 14-15 people outside the resort."

According to Sharma’s uncle Ashwini Kumar, the ordeal went on for 15 to 20 minutes before the accused fled the spot. “My wife and niece kept screaming for help, but the men did not stop,” Kumar, a Delhi High Court advocate, said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the incident and said “anti-social" elements were behind it. “I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators," he said.

