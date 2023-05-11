West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Forms SIT to Probe Kaliaganj Rape-murder Case

The Calcutta High Court formed a special investigation team to probe the alleged rape and murder of a girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj. The way the authorities handled the situation following the girl’s death and how her body was taken away had put a question mark over police action in the case.

The family had demanded a CBI probe and moved the court, which directed the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) consisting of Upendra Nath Biswas, a retired additional director of the CBI; Pankaj Datta, a retired inspector general of West Bengal; and Damayanti Sen, a senior IPS officer serving in the state police.

The court order stated: “The discrepancies throw doubt over police investigation. With a view to restore the faith of the family and public at large in the investigation, this court is of the view that a special investigation team (SIT) ought to be constituted to take over the investigation.”

The court also gave power to the SIT to appoint any person or persons of its choice to assist in the investigation. The SIT will have powers under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to conduct an investigation into the death of the girl under an FIR registered on April 21.

The court further stated that Kaliaganj police station and the Itahar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) must hand over all material, including the case diary, to the SIT as and when asked. Even if the SIT feels that a second post-mortem is required, it can go ahead, it added.

The court also directed West Bengal director general of police, Kaliyaganj police station and Itahar SDPO to extend all cooperation, facilities and services to the SIT. It stressed that the SIT members must not make any public comments or give interviews during the subsistence of the investigation. A preliminary report is to be submitted before this court, it added.

The court also asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the state child rights body to submit their reports to the SIT.

The court further directed the Kaliaganj police station to ensure that sufficient protection is provided to the girl’s family members.