Home » India » West Bengal: At Least 5 Dead In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Factory in Duttapukur
1-MIN READ

West Bengal: At Least 5 Dead In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Factory in Duttapukur

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 13:06 IST

West Bengal, India

A rescue operation is underway at the explosion site (Image: Twitter)

Explosion in firecracker factory in West Bengal: he explosion happened around 10 a.m. when several people were working at the factory

At least 5 people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Duttapukur town of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

A rescue operation is underway at the explosion site, police said

The explosion happened around 10 a.m. when several people were working at the factory in Nilgunj’s Moshpole in the Duttapukur police station area, around 30 km north of Kolkata, an official said.

“Five bodies have been recovered so far", said Ashish Ghosh, Fire Station Officer.

Those injured in the accident have been admitted to nearby Barasat Hospital for treatment.

Further details awaited.

(With PTI and ANI Inputs)

