Home » India » West Bengal Man Arrested with Stolen Pistol in J-K's Srinagar
1-MIN READ

West Bengal Man Arrested with Stolen Pistol in J-K's Srinagar

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 14:46 IST

Srinagar, India

An FIR has been registered at Kothibagh police station. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A man from West Bengal was arrested on Thursday with a pistol that he had stolen from a house here, police said.

Lokesh Kumar, a native of West Bengal’s Alipurduar, who is currently living in Elahi Bagh Soura area was arrested at a joint naka at Regal chowk in the early hours of the day, Srinagar police said on X, formerly Twitter.

According to a police source, Kumar had stolen the licensed pistol earlier in the night from a house in Srinagar.

An FIR has been registered at Kothibagh police station, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
