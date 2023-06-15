Bengal: Violence Over Panchayat Poll Flares Up, 1 CPIM Worker Critical

Electoral violence left one CPIM worker fighting for his life in West Bengal’s Bhangar in South 24 Pargana on Thursday when supporters of Congress and CPIM were on their way to the nomination centre ahead of the upcoming Panchayat polls. As many as three others were injured in the clashes.

Tension prevailed in the area in the aftermath of the violence. The reason behind the clashes is not immediately clear. No arrests have been made so far. More details are awaited.

Violent clashes broke out in Bhangar on Tuesday as well with reports of clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) leaders.

According to reports, the ISF accused TMC of preventing its candidates from filing nominations for the panchayat elections. Mob vandalised several cars and hurled bombs in the presence of the police during the brawl.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the mob and restore peace. A few policemen were also reportedly injured during the clashes.

