Home » India » West Bengal Police Arrests One in Connection with Duttapukur Illegal Firecracker Factory Blast
1-MIN READ

West Bengal Police Arrests One in Connection with Duttapukur Illegal Firecracker Factory Blast

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 11:19 IST

Kolkata, India

The situation at Nilgunj's Moshpole within Duttapukur police station limits was calm on Monday (Image: Twitter)

The situation at Nilgunj's Moshpole within Duttapukur police station limits was calm on Monday (Image: Twitter)

The arrested person is the partner of the owner of the illegal firecrackers factory, police said

Police arrested one person in connection with the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in which at least eight people were killed and scores injured, an officer said on Monday.

The arrested person is the partner of the owner of the illegal firecrackers factory, police said.

The situation at Nilgunj’s Moshpole within Duttapukur police station limits was calm on Monday.

“Search operations continued the entire night. However, the lack of power in the area and huge amount of debris scattered here made it tough for us to conduct searches and our investigation. We have arrested one person who was the business partner of the man running the unit," a senior police officer of Barasat Police District told.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
  1. West Bengal
first published:August 28, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 11:19 IST