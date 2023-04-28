West Bengal to Get Second Vande Bharat Express on Howrah-Puri Route

West Bengal is set to get its second semi-high-speed Vande Bharat express train, which is most likely to run in the busy Howrah-Puri route.
A South Eastern Railway official said that a trial run of a newly allocated rake was being held on the Howrah-Puri route on Friday.
The route and date of commencement of service of the Vande Bharat Express train are yet to be received officially, he said.
“We have received a Vande Bharat rake from the ICF, Perumbur, and a trial run is being held today on the Howrah-Puri route," he said.
This would be the second Vande Bharat express train that West Bengal will get, with the first running on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route since December 30, 2022.
With pilgrims and tourists flocking to Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, throughout the year from the West Bengal capital, the new semi-high speed train is likely to be an instant hit among the visitors, travel operators said.
Read all the Latest India News here(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)