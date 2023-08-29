CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » West Bengal: Two Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Haldia
1-MIN READ

West Bengal: Two Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Haldia

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 14:50 IST

Haldia, India

The incident happened in the busy Girish More area of Haldia town (Representative image: Reuters)

The driver of the speeding truck lost control and ran over the pedestrians. Besides the two persons killed in the accident, three people were also injured

Two persons were killed after being hit by a truck in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the busy Girish More area of Haldia town, they said.

The driver of the speeding truck lost control and ran over the pedestrians. Besides the two persons killed in the accident, three people were also injured, police said.

Those injured have been admitted to the Haldia hospital and the Tamluk hospital, they said.

Protesting against the accident, locals vandalised the truck and blocked the Haldia-Mecheda state highway, leading to a traffic snarl.

A large contingent of police led by officers of the Durgachak police station was deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime.
  1. West Bengal
  2. accident
first published:August 29, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 14:50 IST