West Bengal's Shrimp Farming Yields High Profits for Farmers

Currently, profitable farming and businesses are being adopted as alternative careers by unemployed youth. Shrimp farming stands out as a highly lucrative alternative. Shrimp can be farmed nearly all year round.

Shrimp farming also doesn’t require much space. Successful shrimp farming in small areas can generate significant profits. Due to the nutritional quality of shrimp, there is considerable demand in various Indian markets as well as foreign ones.

Prawns boast numerous health benefits. They are rich in selenium, which inhibits cancer cell growth. Prawns help control high blood pressure due to their omega-3 and fatty acid content. They are also rich in Vitamin E, which benefits the skin, and contain vitamin B-12, which supports memory and heart health. However, those with allergies should avoid consuming shrimp.

Prawns are extensively farmed in the Haldia Agra sub-division of East Medinipur district. Locals believe that the coastal areas of East Medinipur are suitable for saltwater shrimp farming.

Several types of shrimp are cultivated in a vast region including Nandakumar, Nandigram, Kanthi, Chandipur, Ramnagar, and Khajuri in the riverside areas of East Medinipur district.

In Nandigram block alone, paddy cultivation has decreased in recent years in favor of shrimp farming, as shrimp farming yields higher profits than rice farming.

Agriculture Department sources report that around 11,000 hectares of agricultural land exist in Nandigram-1 block.

In the last few years, about 5,000 hectares of this have transitioned to shrimp farming, according to the ‘Nandigram Vannamei and Bagda Aqua Culture Association.’ Across both Nandigram blocks, the shrimp farming area spans nearly 10,000 acres.

Many who transitioned from farming to fishing claim that most of their land was single-crop. One bigha of cultivation would yield around Rs 3,500 per year. If that land is leased for fish farming, the annual profit per bigha is approximately Rs 25,000, nearly eight times higher. Without leasing the land, shrimp farming can yield profits exceeding lakhs.

Bimal Naskar, a shrimp farmer from Nandigram, said, “If you cultivate shrimp on one piece of land, you can earn a substantial sum of money thrice a year, which you won’t get from paddy or other cultivation."

Around 10,000 people in Nandigram are directly and indirectly involved in shrimp farming. The Fisheries Department considers any type of shrimp farming as an alternative occupation with substantial profit potential.

Thus, the Department of Fisheries is working to encourage educated unemployed youth in the area to engage in shrimp farming and other fish farming through necessary support and technology.

Suman Kumar Sahu, Fisheries Extension Officer of Nandigram Block One, said, “Fish farming for employment is very profitable for unemployed youth. Lobsters in fresh water and salt water are very profitable. Shrimp farming also provides opportunities for export to foreign countries, which can earn foreign exchange."

