Wrestlers' Protest: Chargesheet Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Likely to be Filed Today

Chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on sexual harassment allegations against him is likely to be filed today, weeks after top wrestlers of the country sat on protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking action in the matter.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP, has been accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, including a minor. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Kaisarganj again and was awaiting the court’s verdict to speak on the grapplers’ stir.

Olympian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat who were among the athletes leading the protest against WFI chief, met Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month and also held talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The government had assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

The protest by wrestlers saw many turn of events including scuffles with the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar and dramatic scenes at Har ki Pauri Ganga ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar where the grapplers went to immerse their medals as mark of their protest, but were stopped at the last minute by farmer leaders.

So far, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has remained defiant despite facing possible action from the Delhi Police, which has recorded statements of over 200 people in connection with the case against him and will file a chargesheet by June 15.

On Saturday, the protesting wrestlers alleged he was using his influence to put sexual harassment victims under pressure and forcing them to change their statements. They also threatened to resume their stir if decisive action was not taken against the MP by June 15.

(With PTI inputs)