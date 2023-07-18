WFI Chief vs Wrestlers: Setback for Wrestlers as Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to Brij Bhushan

Sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been granted interim bail by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court in connection with allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers against him.

While hearing bail application, the judge urged media to carry out responsible reporting and warned against misquoting the court. It also emphasized consequences for bad media reporting and contempt of court.

Security had been strengthened outside the residence of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ahead of his appearance before the Rouse Avenue Court.

The courtroom of Special MP MLA Judge Harjeet Singh was fully packed with lawyers and journalists ahead of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s appearance.

Two layers of security, policemen in civil dress and paramilitary forces deployed outside the courtroom.

Delhi Police last month said “no corroborative evidence has been found" against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to “indicate commission of offence under section of POCSO". Delhi Police had also recommended cancellation of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case before the Patiala House Court.

A Cancellation Report was filed in the minor’s case in Delhi Patiala House Court. A Cancellation Report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found.

Delhi Police said that the cancellation was requested based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the minor victim and the victim herself.

Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Police on the same day also filed a chargesheet in the FIRs by wrestlers in which WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by top wrestlers of the country.

In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of the investigation, the chargesheet was filed by Delhi Police for the offences under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of IPC against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Olympian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat who were among the athletes leading the protest against WFI chief, met Home Minister Amit Shah last month and also held talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The government had assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

The protest by wrestlers saw many turn of events including scuffles with the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar and dramatic scenes at Har ki Pauri Ganga ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar where the grapplers went to immerse their medals as mark of their protest, but were stopped at the last minute by farmer leaders.