WFI Row: Delhi Police Seeks Cancellation of FIR Against Protesting Wrestlers

The Delhi Police has decided to request the government to withdraw FIR filed against wrestlers protesting against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in alleged sexual harassment case. The First Information Report was registered against the grapplers under various sections of the IPC, including rioting, on May 28 when they marched towards the new Parliament building without permission.

The FIR will be cancelled once the Delhi Police gets nod from the government.

Earlier in the day, police sources told news agency PTI that the about 1500-page charge sheet filed against Brij Bhushan for offences of sexual harassment and stalking elaborates statements of all the six female wrestlers with supporting evidence.

Out of the over 200 statements of the witnesses recorded as part of the investigation, only statements of those relevant and supporting the allegations made by the victims have been mentioned in the charge sheet, they said.

The sources also said only statements of 100 witnesses were found to be relevant to the case but among those, only statements of very few witnesses corroborated with that of the allegations made by the victims.

“All the six female complainants in the case recorded their statements in detail and we have collected supporting evidence which are in the form of call details record (available from last year), photos and videos are part of the charge sheet," a police source said. The charge sheet discusses each of the victim’s case separately with supporting evidence in each, the sources said.

On June 7, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who invited them for a meeting to break the deadlock, three days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met them and discussed their demands.

After the meeting, which lasted over five hours, Malik and Punia told reporters that they have also been assured that the FIRs lodged against them will be withdrawn.

Protesting wrestlers had threatened to resume their stir if a strong action is not taken against Brij Bhushan by June 15. The government had assured the wrestlers that a charge-sheet will be filed against the outgoing WFI chief Singh by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Thakur had said, “In the meeting, it was suggested by the wrestlers that the charge-sheet in the case be filed by June 15, the WFI elections be held by June 30 and an Internal Complaints Committee of WFI be formed that should be headed by a woman."

The marathon meeting between wrestlers and Thakur comes amidst the government’s efforts to reach out to the top wrestlers, who have been protesting since April 23.

