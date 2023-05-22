‘When, Where & How…’: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan on Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Allegations

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is at the centre of controversy after grapplers accused him of sexual harassment, made a sarcastic remark and asked what exactly happened and where the incident took place.

“When did it happen? Where did it happen? What exactly happened? How did it happen? None of these details have been revealed yet,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau.

Earlier, the WFI chief said he would take a narco test for the sexual harassment allegations only if protesting wrestlers would undergo it too. In a post on Facebook, Singh came forward and said that he was ready for a polygraph test, only if wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also agree to take the test.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has said that not just her but all girls who have given complaints against him are ready for it.

“I would like to tell Brij Bhushan that not only Vinesh, all the girls who have given the complaint, are ready to undergo the Narco test. It should be done live so that the entire country knows about his cruelty to the daughters of the country," wrestler Vinesh Phogat said.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Vinesg Phogat and Bajrang Punia, are seeking Singh’s arrest for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers by protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.