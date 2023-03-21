'What Were 80,000 Punjab Police Personnel Doing?': HC Pulls Up Mann-Led AAP Govt On Lapses in Handling Amritpal Singh Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court rammed the Punjab government for lapses in handling the case of Amritpal Singh. The court questioned the government on how the Khalistani sympathiser could escape when the government has 80,000-strong police force.

“When there was a threat to the security of the country, what was the government doing till now? They were roaming around with weapons. How did he manage to escape despite so many police. What are 80,000 police doing when the country’s security is in danger?” the High Court said.

The state government responded to the High Court, saying it is trying its best to arrest Amritpal Singh.

On Tuesday, radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s uncle, Harjit Singh, was brought to Assam by the Punjab Police, a senior official said.

Singh, who was moved to the Dibrugarh jail by road from Guwahati, is the fifth person linked to Amritpal’s ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD) to be brought to the Northeastern state, he said.

A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh from the Guwahati airport to the Dibrugarh central jail where he was lodged at 7.10 am, the official said.

He gave himself up before the police in the early hours of Monday.

Won’t Let Anyone Disturb Peace in Punjab: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday said his government will take strict action against anyone who tries to disturb the state’s peace and harmony, days after the police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The preacher, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

In his first reaction to the police action, Mann said he received several calls from people praising his government.

“People are telling me, you have done a good job. There should be peace and harmony in Punjab. In this matter, we will support you," Mann said in a video message.

Mann said Punjab’s peace, harmony, and the country’s progress were his top priorities.

