What's the Link Between Tamil Nadu's Moon God & ISRO? Know More as India Bats for Lunar Touchdown

In 2019, a special “abhishekam” was held at the Chandranaar Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district to seek Moon god Chandran’s blessings for ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission. As the lander Vikram, while on its descent to soft land on the lunar South Pole lost control and crash-landed on its belly, it seemed the prayers of several Indians had gone unanswered.

However, not one to be deterred in the face of challenges, India’s premier space agency — learning from the mistakes of the past — launched its ambitious Moon mission once again four years later. As the world waits with bated breath for the lander’s soft landing, the temple hit the headlines in July again as Chandra Preedhi Homam, a two-hour prayer, was performed for the God of Moon ahead of the Chandryaan-3 lift-off.

A special prayer was also organised for the success of Chandrayaan-1 before the rocket lifted off in 2008, V. Kannan, Retired Manager at the Sri Kailasanathar Temple or Chandranaar Temple told news agency IANS.

“We didn’t offer any special prayers before July 15 when Chandrayaan-2 was first planned to be launched. Owing to some technical problem, the launch was postponed," Kannan said.

“We thought the technical snag may be due to the non-offering of prayers to the Moon God. Hence, prior to the Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22, special prayers, ‘abhishekam’ and ‘annadhanam’ were conducted," Kannan added.

The Chandranaar Temple is one of the Navagraha temples, all located near Kumbakonam, and devotees pray at these temples to get rid of negative planetary influence on them.

According to Kannan, around 500 devotees come to the Chandranaar Temple daily and on Mondays the number goes up to 5,000.

The nine Navagraha temples are: Suryanaar (Sun), Chandranaar (Moon), Angaragan (Mars), Budhan (Mercury), Guru (Jupiter), Sukran (Venus), Shani (Saturn), Rahu and Ketu.

THE TAMIL CONNECT

Apart from the scientists who have contributed greatly to the Moon mission, Tamil Nadu has another link with ISRO’s project — soil. The soil in the state’s Namakkal district is similar to that of the lunar surface and has been sent to ISRO since 2012 for testing purposes.

The soil has helped ISRO refine its capabilities and attempt a more nuanced soft landing on the Moon, given that the properties of the soil are the same.

The space agency also confirmed that the soil available in the area as well as some regions of Andhra Pradesh and northern areas of the country were conducive for testing as the properties were same.

“We have been engaged in conducting research in geology. Tamil Nadu has the kind of soil that is present on the lunar surface particularly that which is very similar to the soil present at the southern pole (of the Moon). The lunar surface has ‘Anorthosite’ (a type of intrusive igneous rock) type of soil,” he said, reported news agency PTI.

INDIA’S MOON MISSION

ISRO on Wednesday said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, a feat not achieved by any country so far.

According to ISRO officials, for landing, at around 30 km altitude, the lander enters the powered braking phase, and begins to use its four thruster engines by “retro firing" them to reach the surface of the moon, by gradually reducing the speed. This is to ensure the lander doesn’t crash, as the Moon’s gravity will also be in play.

On reaching an altitude of around 6.8 km, only two engines will be used, while the two others will be shut down, aimed at giving the reverse thrust to the lander as it descends further, they said.

Then, on reaching an altitude of about 150-100 metres, the lander, using its sensors and cameras, would scan the surface to check whether there are any obstacles and then start descending to make a soft-landing.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath had recently said the most critical part of the landing will be the process of reducing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing, and the ability to reorient the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction. “This is the trick we have to play here," he said.

After the soft-landing, the rover will descend from the lander’s belly, onto the Moon’s surface, using one of its side panels, which will act as a ramp. On landing the lander may have to face the challenge of lunar dust due to firing of onboard engines close to the moon’s surface.

The lander and rover will have a mission life of one lunar day (about 14 earth days) to study the surroundings there. However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming to life for another lunar day.