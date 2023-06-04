'What's Wrong With Slaughtering Cows', Asks Karnataka Minister K Venkatesh

Karnataka’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences minister, K Venkatesh, on Saturday said if buffaloes can be slaughtered, what is wrong with slaughtering cows? The Minister was referring to the difficulties farmers face maintaining aged cattle and disposing of the dead.

According to an India Today report, Venkatesh also said that the amendment of the bill would benefit the farmers in the state.

The statement comes at a time when the ruling Congress in Karnataka is mulling over the implementation of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

When the bill was passed in the Karnataka Assembly by the BJP government in 2020, Congress had staged a walkout from the VIdhana Soudha in protest.

The bill seeks a total ban on the slaughter of cows in the state and strict punishment for those found indulging in smuggling, illegal transportation, atrocities on cows and slaughtering them.

According to the ordinance, slaughtering of cattle could lead to imprisonment of up to 3-7 years, along with a penalty ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakhs. Subsequent offences would be jailed for seven years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh would be imposed.