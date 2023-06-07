When Twinkle Khanna Revealed Being Out On Bail For Unbuttoning And ‘Assaulting’ Akshay Kumar; Watch

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are the most loved couple in Bollywood. Their romance has left fans many times in awe but once the couple had landed in a controversy in 2009. A case was registered again them for obscene behaviour in public. However, during their appearance on Koffee With Karan, Twinkle addressed it and said that she is on bail currently.

During the show, she mentioned that an arrest warrant was issued against her while Akshay was let off. The former actress was heard saying, “Billions of people can unbutton, unzip, take out their dangling bits, pee on the wall of police station, nobody arrests them but I have been arrested. Mine is a crime of the century.”Karan asked, “Is that case still on?” Twinkle said, “Yes, but only I am in that case, not him. Because we have the same lawyer and he said we have to get one of y’all out of it. I said okay, fine, that’s fair enough. So he filed a petition saying my client was just standing there, this woman has assaulted him and opened his button. I’m out on bail. ₹500 bail. It’s on my Wikipedia page. Arrested for an obscene crime." This left everyone laughing.

Watch the video here:

The controversy is when Akshay walked the ramp walk at the Lakme Fashion Week and Twinkle was sitting in the front row. Akshay approached her and asked to unbutton his pants as those around them cheered and Akshay smiled.

On the work front, Akshay’s last film Selfiee co-starring Emraan, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha didn’t perform well at the box office. He will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. It will hit theatres on Eid 2024. Akshay also has Oh My God 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, and Capsule Gill with Parineeti Chopra in the pipeline.